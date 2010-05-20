Indians finish on high note

Michael Melichar takes a swing in the

Indiansâ€™ final game of the season, a 13-11

victory over Southold. Coach Mike Connell said he was among the

teamâ€™s most improved.

The Indians reached the end of their season’s long, bumpy road on May 11 when they conquered Southold, 13-11. The win was just the type that many coaches hope will be the wrap-up to their season. “This was a real team effort,” explained Coach Mike Connell. “Everybody contributed in that game, in one way or another.”

Eight different players scored at least 1 run. The team’s offensive leaders were Andrew BeltCappellino, who went 3-3 scoring 4 runs and 2 RBIs; Dustin Mulcahy, who went 2-3 with 2 runs and 1 RBI; and Hunter Starzee, who went 2-4 with 2 runs and 2 RBIs.

On the mound, BeltCappellino pitched the first four innings, giving up eight hits and 9 runs but striking out five batters. Relieving him was 8th-grader Riley Willumsen, his third time pitching. In the final three innings, Willumsen gave up two hits and 2 runs but struck out two batters.

The win brought their season record to 4-12. Though it was a losing season, the squad dramtically improved. “As the season progressed, the guys came together and played as a team a lot better,” explained Coach Connell. “The last three series we played, against Southold, Port Jefferson and Stony Brook, were all closely contested games.” Furthermore, he added, the number of errors that had been plaguing the team’s fielding in the beginning of the season decreased significantly.

Catcher Max Pelletier, center fielder Nathan Mundy and right fielder Mike Melichar in particular showed the biggest improvement over the season, according to Coach Connell, as well as a “tremendous amount of grit.” He also noted strong performances from co-captains BeltCappellino and Mulcahy.

But what carried the team through their season was not their improvement but their perseverance despite repeated brutal defeats. Coach Connell mentioned that the Port Jefferson team’s coach pulled him aside after one of their match-ups and told him how impressed he was with the team’s ability to keep fighting and not give up. “That was a nice compliment for us.”

Despite their difficulties, the squad has a bright future to look forward to. The team will return with all six of their pitchers next year, three of those pitchers are in 8th grade, and one is in 9th grade, which will help pave the way for a strong bullpen in the coming seasons. “I see our potential to be more effective and win more games as these young players mature over the next 12 months,” commented Coach Connell.