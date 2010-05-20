Heads up, newbies! This one’s for you

Daffodils and newly emerging hosta leaves,

when the leaves are full size, the daffodils will have folded

and will be covered to ripen

in peace.

Every now and then, someone writes to me and asks for “something for us newbies”, and so here you are. It’s true that there are many facts that experienced gardeners don’t even think about, the information is simply ingrained, like starting a sentence with a capital letter, you don’t think about that, you just do it. It’s equally true that many garden do’s or don’ts are actually quite counter-intuitive. So some nuggets of advice for the newcomers among us follow:

1. Daffodils, both short cups and long cups, are hardy and require little help, perhaps a handful of bone meal after flowering and that’s it. However, and it’s a very big “however,” unlike peonies for example, where you should never cut more than 2/3rds of the bloom, you may cut all the flowers produced by a single bulb. What you must not do, is cut down or mow down the foliage, the green leaves that come along with the flowers. Their progress from green and alive to brown and limp or even crispy is essential to future growth.

This is called “ripening” for some reason (a word I usually associate with ending up with something nice rather than something dead). These ripening leaves do present a housekeeping issue if you’re into appearances. If you want to plant daffodils in a formal bed, rather than in a meadow, for example, where the ripening leaves won’t matter, best to plant them around ferns or hosta. Their leaves will come up later and cover the browning foliage. If this solution doesn’t fit your “floor plan,” your alternative is simply to do the necessary housekeeping, bring your scissors with you when you weed and snip off the brown leaves.

2. Make friends with “soil.” When I first started gardening I always skipped over the first few chapters in any gardening book, which always had to do with “soil.” I thought of it as “dirt,” and I wasn’t interested in dirt, I was interested in flowers! Well, I learned the hard way that flowers come from soil and the better the soil, the more abundant the flowering. You should keep a large garbage can filled with “yum” in the garage. When planting anything new, the hole you dig should be significantly larger than what you’re putting in it and it should be surrounded, both at the bottom and on the sides, with yum.

Yum is simply made. In a large wheelbarrow, combine one third potting mix with one third compost and one third peat moss, then mix thoroughly and fill the garbage can. I refer to this mix as yum, because that’s what my daughter named it when she was quite little. Her thinking was that when the roots reached down and found the new soil, they would rub their (figurative) tummies and say, “Yummm.” And perhaps they do.

If you’re starting a new bed, as I am at the moment, and I hate to tell you this, the thing to do is to dig it out to a depth of 8 inches if you’re planning it for annuals or 12 inches if it’s for perennials, throw that dirt away and fill the cavity with yum. Is this expensive? Yes. But it will last you a lifetime and make planting a breeze for ever and ever. You will, I promise, thank yourself with regularity. It really, really, really is a task worth doing.

I’ll try to do more for newbies next issue.

c.galligan@sireporter.com