Growing up on Shelter Island and driving to new horizons

Doug Binder, outside the Shelter Island school.

A graduating senior, most recently seen by friends and neighbors in the role of Scarecrow in the Shelter Island School’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” Doug Binder’s convinced that he’s “pretty much got it made.” Born here, the first child of Susan and Darrin Binder (as in Binder Pools), he’s gone to the Shelter Island School since kindergarten and despite its small size, he’s loved it. At a recent college visit, when he mentioned to other students that there were only 25 in his class and that he’d gone to the same school for all 13 years, no one believed him.

In 7th grade he went on the Ocean Classroom Foundation trip (which every 7th grader does) and really loved it. The Ocean Foundation, according to its website, is dedicated to “building the next generation of ocean stewards through education under sail, providing programs of sea education and adventure for the youth of America aboard the schooners Westward, Spirit of Massachusetts and Harvey Gamage.”

“I liked it so much that I kept going out with them every summer, paid for it myself. Then my sophomore summer they offered me a job, so that was a lot of fun and really had an impact on me. They sail schooners, sailing ships, it’s a nonprofit organization to get kids involved with the ocean and marine biology, all aspects of life at sea. It was really good, really, really good.”

This summer, however, he’ll be working with his dad. “I work hard over the summer but I’m lucky. I have no issues about money, I get paid $15 an hour, which is really good for my age, and I’ll be working with my friends who I got jobs for.” He also teaches a confirmation class at the Presbyterian Church and his relationship to Pastor Bill Grimbol has a long history. “Pastor Bill has always been a part of my life, from a very early age, like when I was 5 or 6. He’d take me over to Sag Harbor to one of the lakes and we’d walk around it and just kind of talk and then he got me involved with the Presbyterian Church. I was raised Catholic so for me it wasn’t a huge change but it was odd to be teaching not the exact stuff I’d grown up with. But it’s definitely been a big step towards my own spirituality, because I find that you don’t really know what you really believe in, you just know what you’ve been taught to believe in. So I feel like seeing the different aspects of a different religion really helped me decide what I wanted to believe in. Which I’m still really undecided on anyway.” In the class, Pastor Bill speaks for an hour and then Doug takes over, “like from an adolescent perspective and talk about everyday life. Normally it’s not really religious, but more of how to be a good person.”

“The Wizard of Oz” is his favorite among all the school plays and he credits John Kaasik “for being a genius.” He found the role hard in the beginning. “I kind of get made fun of because I walk kind of stiffly, it’s like an inside joke among my friends. But to be a scarecrow you really can’t be stiff at all, you have to just be totally kind of floppy and loose so it was definitely a challenging part to get into when I’m pretty awkward and stiff. But I loved it, and I’m really happy I did the play.”

In the fall, Doug will be heading to Minnesota to St. Olaf College, Pastor Bill’s alma mater. At 45 minutes out of St. Paul, it’s “pretty north, lots of snow.” He had an overnight there and “fell in love with it.” He’d seen some other schools that had a similar feel, “but the students were what really did it for me. The student I roomed with was also from New York, from Seneca Falls, he helped me adjust, he was into a lot of the things I was and it just reiterated that this school was for me.

I’m really happy I grew up here, I love it here, there are very few places that can match this, but I’m definitely ready to leave.” Asked about his close friendships, whether he’d miss his friends, “We’ll certainly keep in touch. There are lots of mediums, couple of clicks and you’re there.”

About life in general, “I’m not gonna lie. I’ve never had to try super hard in school, I’ve always kind of coasted but when I put my mind to it I excel. Sports, the older I get the more athletic I become, lacrosse this year for the first time. I love it. I’m not a star player but I’m competent. But one of the moments in my life that has defined me has definitely been taking my driver’s test. I failed it 6 times before I got my license. It’s been a life lesson, it just didn’t come super naturally to me, some little mistake and I’d fail, so I’ve learned, something’s not worth having if you don’t have to work for it. And I had to work for it!”

Doug is one of three siblings, with a brother and a sister. “Charlie’s the comedian of the family, 13, he’s always there with the joke or the quip. Katie, I can pretty well say she’s the athlete of the family. She’s 15 now. We get along very well, I’m always kind of frazzing her about what boy’s texting her, kind of protective older brother, I’m beating kids off her with a stick. My mom and dad, my mom has always been there and I can talk to either of them about anything. Dad’s kind of a backup and Mom’s the front line when it comes to talking about things. But they back each other up and love each other very much. I’ve pretty much got it made. I love Shelter Island, I’ll always end up coming back here.”