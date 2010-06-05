Green visions for Shelter Island

The recent Green Expo at the Youth Center highlighted many of the environmental activities being conducted on Shelter Island. In some ways it seems like this event could be the starting point for how we all view and interact with our environment, economy and community. Perhaps in the not too distant future, we will all have some evidence of progress towards the beginning of a significant town-wide, comprehensive environmental initiative. If appropriate, a variety of agencies and non-profit groups could be contacted to provide guidance and direction (Hampton Green Alliance, Molloy College Sustainability Institute, LIGreen, RELI, etc.).

For now, let’s consider some of the actions other towns have taken, so we have some idea as to what could be accomplished with a greener philosophy and policy. Some of those projects have produced savings in energy consumption and costs, not only for these towns, but for many businesses, organizations and residents. Others have reduced taxes in different ways, and supported the local economy. Many, in a variety of ways, have also reduced our dependence on foreign fuel, and even helped with the problems associated with climate change. It is entirely up to us to assess, select or reject, thus finding what is most appropriate for our needs and values as we look further into the 21st Century.

To be more specific, let’s consider what the Mattituck-Cutchogue Elementary School did about a year ago. Without impacting their annual budget, they installed a large solar system that provided approximately 90 percent of their electrical needs. It was financed by means of a “power purchase contract,” which guaranteed that the predicted surplus of energy savings would offset and cover the costs of the installation. There are also other similar ways to accomplish such a project; all require attention to detail and careful evaluation as one would expect.

Our school, as well as the public library and some other town buildings, seem to be likely sites for solar systems, and, thus, represent ways to make Shelter Island a greener community. Numerous groups and agencies (e.g., NYSERDA, NYPA and LIPA, to mention a few) can facilitate such efforts. The process may not be simple, but it certainly is not restricted, classified information. A few phone calls by the right people could probably start the ball rolling.

Also related to our school, Dan Williams, a science teacher there, has recently obtained over $10,000 in grants for the students to conduct environmental studies on our Island. Perhaps, with its new green perspective, our town could also coordinate with and further assist in such mutually beneficial activities. Consider what this one person has initiated, and what a comprehensive town effort might be able to accomplish!

Other towns have created ways that help residents make energy-efficient improvements more affordable, and in some cases, helped the local economy at the same time. Cooperation between banks, town programs and non-profit groups often accomplish this. Something like this might also be applicable to encouraging removal of potentially hazardous in-ground fuel storage tanks that could leak and pose a threat to our aquifer.

Finally, consider the intriguing, almost unlimited, possibilities associated with the CSA farming project at Sylvester Manor. A more sophisticated composting system, using not only leaves and manure as presently done, could also include utilization of much of the organic vegetable surplus (from our many restaurants, food stores, school, public events and residences). This could then be used as part of a compost/energy process, which might also produce sufficient heat to operate a passive solar greenhouse on a year-round basis. (Sources of assistance and funding include agencies such as USDA, SARE, REAP, NCAT and others.) Ongoing and pilot projects like this have been in operation for years. Perhaps something similar would work here, and possibly grow into an exemplary showpiece of community sustainability.

Needless to say, there are many additional factors we all could consider in an expanded effort to maximize the cooperative interaction between our environment, economy and community in general. Perhaps further encouragement and development of such ‘green vision’ projects would be one way to promote this aspect of our town policy and philosophy. Enthusiasm and assistance from a combination of community members can play an important role in this process; active support and leadership from town officials is essential.