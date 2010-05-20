Gardiner’s Bay CC swings into season

The tournament season has begun at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club! Our first event sent the men over to the south side to play against three other clubs (South Fork Country Club, Baiting Hollow Country Club and North Fork Country Club).

In this format they use the 10 best net scores from each club to decide the winning club. Finishing first with 725 strokes was South Fork. Baiting Hollow Club finished second with 751 and Gardiner’s Bay was third with 782 strokes.

We were proud of our club champion Jay Sessa for posting the low round of the day with a 70 and his son Reid next with a 74, giving Jay a net 68 and Reid a net 73.

We were also proud of our pro Leigh Notley for tying for low pro honors with Larry Scortichini from Baiting Hollow with 67s.

The men and women started their Monday and Tuesday regular golf this week. Unfortunately, the women’s first day was rained out but the men played a quota roll up game on Monday.

Individual honors went to Marc Wein with 7 points over his quota and John Doughty in second spot with 4 over his quota. The winning team score was 5 over quota by Marc Wein, Kevin Scanlon and Marty Ryan.

This Sunday the club is trying a new tournament called Mixed Guest Twosomes chaired by Sue and Kevin Scanlon. This 9-hole Pinehurst event starts at 3 p.m. and is followed by dinner and a prize presentation.