FROM THE DESK OF KARIN BENNETT

So much is happening this spring and there is much to be thankful for. Congratulations again to Janet and Bob Rescigno, who received the Volunteers of the Year award last week. Their time, kindness and enthusiasm cannot be overestimated!

And I believe a thank you is always due to all of the senior activity volunteers here on Shelter Island. During the month of March 2010, a total of 397 hours were donated by these volunteers. That is just amazing! That fact leads to my thanks to Dana Hallman for creating a database in order to keep track of the precious time that is donated.

Thanks are due to Bernard Gillespie who is a driver for the home-delivered meal program. A grant of $500 was received from the ExxonMobil Foundation in return for his 81 hours of volunteer time. Bravo Bernie!

Thanks are due in so many departments and to so many people. Thank someone today, or try it yourself and be a part of a wonderful group of volunteers.

And a few reminders:

• Free transportation is available through the AAA transportation grant; call 749-1059 to arrange a ride (funding through SCOFA).

• Reflective address markers are available through the Shelter Island Fire Department. To order and have one installed call 749-0291. This is free to people age 60 and older.

• Residential repair services are available to people age 60 or more on Shelter Island. This is for non-emergency tasks not needing a licensed contractor. For more information or to arrange for help, call 749-0291. There is no charge for seniors..

• A Medicare Basics presentation is being scheduled for the month of June. A representative from HIICAP (Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program) will be here to speak and to answer questions. I will keep you posted.

Thank you for reading this and enjoy the beautiful spring weather!