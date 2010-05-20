Finding comfort at the end of life

More than 40 Islanders currently volunteer on behalf of the East End Hospice, including many members of the fundraising team (above) who made the 2008 â€œTaste of Shelter Islandâ€ a success.

“There’s an awful lot of life in death,” said East End Hospice (EEH) volunteer Kathy Zarchin. “And there’s a special opportunity with hospice care because it gives you a chance to see the value of every moment of every life.” Dignity, peace and comfort for people nearing the end of their lives are the foremost goals of EEH, she says.

Ms. Zarchin has a strong perspective on the value of the EEH program. She was a hospice nurse in Virginia for 14 years and is a long-time fundraising volunteer. It has helped her cultivate a deep faith in the program’s capacity to change the very experience of dying.

Most insurance plans cover hospice care, but no one is denied care due to an inability to pay. EEH operates at a yearly deficit of $1,000,000, and thus relies heavily on donations. To help EEH maintain its efforts on Shelter Island, the organization is holding its biennial “Shelter Island Cocktail Party and Auction,” this year on Saturday, June 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Olivia McCrossin’s home on Ram Island.

This fundraiser will help ensure that EEH can continue providing individualized plans of care for terminally ill Islanders and their families. Its services include home nursing visits, physical therapy, short term hospital care, medication for pain and symptom control, transportation, and meal preparation, among many others.

Islanders are very active in EEH according to data from the EEH Development Office: there are over 30 fundraising volunteers from Shelter Island, 5 active patient volunteers and 5 active “Camp Good Grief” volunteers. EEH has served 186 Island patients in its 19 years of existence, and since the first Shelter Island Cocktail Party in 2002, the biennial event has raised a grand total of about $200,000. This year organizers hope to raise more than $58,000, the amount they brought in last time.

Ms. McCrossin, when asked why she volunteers for hospice, told the Reporter, “In my 10 years of working for hospice … I have never heard a negative word about their care, ever. I have only heard how extraordinary it is, in every respect. Something like that is worth working for.”

“Camp Good Grief” helps to show the unique tie that EEH has had to Shelter Island. This five-day bereavement camp was set up to help kids ages 4 to 15 cope with the loss of a parent or close relative. It was held every summer at Camp Quinnipet from 1997 through 1999 and at Saint Gabriel’s from 2000 through 2008, when the retreat center closed down. “We loved to be on Shelter Island,” explained Development Coordinator Christine Leahy Michne, “but unfortunately we had to look for another location.” Camp Good Grief is now held in Wading River.

The camp is also emblematic of how EEH helps the family through the experience of losing a loved one. Beyond taking the onus of care from family members, hospice provides family members with spiritual and emotional support, such as bereavement counseling.

The camp has received national attention and was featured on a PBS special with Katie Couric on how children grieve. “This is not a sad place,” notes EEH President Priscilla Ruffin on the camp’s website. “Fun is mixed in with therapy, and the important thing is that these children learn they are not alone, and other children have gone through similar experiences … At school and at home they are different from the other children. But here, they are the same.” The fundraiser will in part benefit Camp Good Grief.

Hospice care is not just a way to give people reaching the end of their lives and their families peace and comfort