Equipment shortage stymies relief plan

The 500 feet of hose available from the county could carry

pumped Congdon Road floodwater about as far as Klenawicus

Field. But the end of the runway is submerged (above in early

May) and the field is already water-logged, Joe Klenawicus told

the board Tuesday.

The town has a green light to pump floodwater into the bay but during Tuesday’s Town Board work session, the pumping plan hit another obstacle: equipment availability. Although both the county Public Works Department and contractor Bob Terry had offered to bring equipment here, when asked while the town sought permission to pump, the county has only a single 6-inch pump and 500 feet of hose available now; the contractor won’t be able to get back to the town with his equipment schedule for two weeks. The distance from floodwater on Congdon Road to South Ferry is over 10,000 feet. Two miles of piping and powerful pumps, including booster pumps, will be needed to deliver the water to the channel.

The county’s equipment “just can’t get the job done or go the distance we want to go,” Police Chief James Read told the board.

Both County Commissioner of Public Works Gilbert Anderson and Mr. Terry returned town calls for equipment right before the weekly work session, according to Chief Read. Disappointed board members asked for other equipment options, but decided to accept the county’s offer and get at least the one pump on the Island. Acting Highway Superintendent Jeff Starzee suggested using it to draw from a supply well on Congdon Road to fill water trucks. “I know for a fact that last week 35 tractor trailers of water came to Shelter Island,” he said, to fill cisterns and swimming pools. At least one truck operator is willing to fill his trucks on the Island if the water can be pumped into his tanker, Mr. Waddington confirmed. But he added that the well on Congdon Road is problematic and may need to be repaired in order to produce large quantities of water.

All Town Board members expressed support for moving forward on pumping to South Ferry, although Councilman Ed Brown, who said he was disappointed in restricting discharge only to hours of outgoing tide. “It certainly wasn’t the deal I wanted to cut,” he said. Mr. Dougherty said that the town could pursue a formal DEC permit for unlimited pumping but no one wanted to delay any further.

Mr. Brown suggesting using the county pump as a booster, if nothing else.

The town voted on April 22, after it declared a state of emergency, to pump until one of three conditions was met: 30 days duration, until $150,000 was spent or until the water was lowered to a benchmark level, an estimated 16 inches of water lowered at Lily Pond.

Mr. Dougherty asked his colleagues what he should tell Mr. Scully in light of the new dilemma.

“We’re ready to start,” Chief Read said. “The snag is the equipment.”

During the May 18 work session, the board also discussed:

• Criteria for rental moorings. Waterways Management Advisory Committee and board members discussed 12 criteria for consideration in granting a mooring and debated whether to include review of impacts to marine life. Transfer of rental moorings with a change in business ownership was also discussed. The proposed code change would require a public hearing before adoption.

• Town employee drug policy. Board Member Peter Reich presented estimates of the cost of the policy, which is expected to go into effect on July 1. If the town follows the random testing criteria used for commercially licensed drivers, 25 percent of employees would be tested for drugs and 10 percent for alcohol at an estimated cost of about $1,650 per year. New hire and other types of testing would carry additional costs. The board is still accepting employee comments on the draft policy, which was distributed weeks ago. All three employee unions have agreed to a town-wide policy in the terms of their contracts.