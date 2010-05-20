Drug forum set for Wednesday

A second Communities That Cares forum on Island drug abuse issues will be held next Wednesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at the Center firehouse.

Judge Patricia Quigley, Police Chief James Read, Supervisor Jim Dougherty and School Board President Rebecca Mundy will field questions about how local officials address drug issues. Residents’ concerns and suggestions are also welcome.

Chief Read will give a presentation on law enforcement, and drug paraphernalia will be on display. Educational pamphlets and other resources will be available.

The forum will be filmed for future broadcast on Channel 22.

CARA LORIZ