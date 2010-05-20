Case closed on Island death

The Shelter Island Police Department this week released the results of an investigation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office into the death of Brian Regan, 31, on March 3 of this year.

On April 28, Dr. Yvonne I. Milewski, Chief Medical Examiner, certified that the death was accidental, caused by “mixed drug intoxication” of “carisoprodol-meprobamate, cocaine and heroin-morphine.” Carisoprodol and meprobamate are prescription-only drugs classified as depressants. Cocaine is a stimulant and heroin and morphine are opiate-based narcotic analgesics.

Her report goes on to say that “All information received … has been fully investigated and exhausted, with no additional leads or information remaining to be followed up at this time. … this case and investigation status is reclassified to ‘Closed, non-criminal.’”