You’re viewing an archive piece

News

BREAKING NEWS: Voters support 2010 school budget and incumbents

By Times Review

Kim Reilly receives congratulations from colleagues after her
re-election to the School Board Tuesday night.

School Board members celebrated a victory Tuesday night as voters overwhelmingly approved the 2010-2011 budget and new playground equipment. Incumbents Kim Reilly and Tom Graffagnino won easily as well. Ms. Reilly was congratulated in the school gymnasium when the results were announced by District Clerk Debbie Vecchio at about 9:40 p.m. Mr. Graffagnino was in Orlando, Florida, serving as a chaperone on the annual 8th grade trip to Disney World.
A total of 545 residents voted, 48 by absentee ballot. The results follow.

School budget vote

402 Yes    127 No    (2 blank)

Playground equipment vote

414 Yes    110 No    (1 blank)

Thomas Graffagnino     387
Kim Reilly                    375
Alfred Brigham             202