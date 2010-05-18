BREAKING NEWS: Voters support 2010 school budget and incumbents
Kim Reilly receives congratulations from colleagues after her
re-election to the School Board Tuesday night.
School Board members celebrated a victory Tuesday night as voters overwhelmingly approved the 2010-2011 budget and new playground equipment. Incumbents Kim Reilly and Tom Graffagnino won easily as well. Ms. Reilly was congratulated in the school gymnasium when the results were announced by District Clerk Debbie Vecchio at about 9:40 p.m. Mr. Graffagnino was in Orlando, Florida, serving as a chaperone on the annual 8th grade trip to Disney World.
A total of 545 residents voted, 48 by absentee ballot. The results follow.
School budget vote
402 Yes 127 No (2 blank)
Playground equipment vote
414 Yes 110 No (1 blank)
Thomas Graffagnino 387
Kim Reilly 375
Alfred Brigham 202