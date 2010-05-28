Breaking News: Helicopter meeting called for Tuesday
Questions, concerns and frustration have prompted federal
representatives to call for a meeting to hear from East Enders on the
Federal Aviation Administration’s proposed rules for helicopters flying
over Long Island.
Gerry Petrella, who runs Senator Charles Schumer’s Long Island office,
has called for a meeting at East Hampton Town Hall on Tuesday, June 1 at
3 p.m. The Shelter Island Town Board members will be meeting in their
weekly work session at that time, so Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty has
asked Islanders vested in the helicopter issue to attend if they can.
The FAA posted its proposed rules on Wednesday, which were expected to
mandate routes from Manhattan to East Hampton Airport and Gabreski
Field. But the proposed regulations only mandate a 2,500 foot altitude
and travel on the “North Shore Route,” an established flight path one
mile off the North Shore from the New York City area to Orient Point. It
says nothing about how the helicopters will get from that route to the
airports near the South Shore.
The FAA is accepting comments on the proposed rules, and one outcome of
Tuesday’s meeting may be filing a joint proposal to strengthen the new
regulations with regard to helicopter traffic over the East End.
The rules are posted at regulations.justia.com/view/176708. Instructions on the many options to submit comments, which are due by June 25, 2010, are listed there.
Comments can be seen or posted at www.regulations.gov and search for rule FAA-2010-0302.