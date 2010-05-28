Breaking News: Helicopter meeting called for Tuesday

Questions, concerns and frustration have prompted federal

representatives to call for a meeting to hear from East Enders on the

Federal Aviation Administration’s proposed rules for helicopters flying

over Long Island.

Gerry Petrella, who runs Senator Charles Schumer’s Long Island office,

has called for a meeting at East Hampton Town Hall on Tuesday, June 1 at

3 p.m. The Shelter Island Town Board members will be meeting in their

weekly work session at that time, so Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty has

asked Islanders vested in the helicopter issue to attend if they can.

The FAA posted its proposed rules on Wednesday, which were expected to

mandate routes from Manhattan to East Hampton Airport and Gabreski

Field. But the proposed regulations only mandate a 2,500 foot altitude

and travel on the “North Shore Route,” an established flight path one

mile off the North Shore from the New York City area to Orient Point. It

says nothing about how the helicopters will get from that route to the

airports near the South Shore.

The FAA is accepting comments on the proposed rules, and one outcome of

Tuesday’s meeting may be filing a joint proposal to strengthen the new

regulations with regard to helicopter traffic over the East End.

The rules are posted at regulations.justia.com/view/176708. Instructions on the many options to submit comments, which are due by June 25, 2010, are listed there.

Comments can be seen or posted at www.regulations.gov and search for rule FAA-2010-0302.

