50 YEARS AGO

Elbow grease to cash

Some 15 boys and girls, members of the Shelter Island High School Student Council, turned to washing automobiles last Saturday. If their weariness at the end of the hard day wasn’t sufficient proof of their success, the jingle of $71.65 in receipts seemed ample reason to overlook any resultant aches and pains. • MAY 7, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Cable contract hearing set

A 10-year franchise contract between the Town of Shelter Island and Viacom Cablevision, which expands the channel system to 21, will be the subject of a public hearing Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Justice Hall. • MAY 9, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

SI girls break school record in Penn Relays

The team of Vanessa Hamblet, Tara Wilson, Jackie Kestler and Bonnie Young, running in that order, broke the Shelter Island School record in the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:32.8. The old mark was set in 1997 by the team of Hamblet, Amanda Kraus, Natasha Borisova and Alexis Hamblet. • MAY 4, 2000