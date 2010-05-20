BACK WHEN
50 YEARS AGO
Who’s busy?
Lots of people. Next weekend heralds the opening of Shelter Island House, including the Arbor and cocktail lounge, the Sea Horse, the Chequit, and newcomer, the House of Glass. • MAY 21, 1960
25 YEARS AGO
Ban on tap-filled pools
Exercising his executive powers in the face of an emergency, Supervisor George Kontje on Monday banned the use of local ground water for filling swimming pools. Water for new pools and existing pools that have been emptied for repairs will have to be trucked in from elsewhere. • MAY 23, 1985
10 YEARS AGO
Record hunt
Jim Hull reported that a total of 434 deer were taken on Shelter Island last year