50 YEARS AGO

Who’s busy?

Lots of people. Next weekend heralds the opening of Shelter Island House, including the Arbor and cocktail lounge, the Sea Horse, the Chequit, and newcomer, the House of Glass. • MAY 21, 1960

25 YEARS AGO

Ban on tap-filled pools

Exercising his executive powers in the face of an emergency, Supervisor George Kontje on Monday banned the use of local ground water for filling swimming pools. Water for new pools and existing pools that have been emptied for repairs will have to be trucked in from elsewhere. • MAY 23, 1985

10 YEARS AGO

Record hunt

Jim Hull reported that a total of 434 deer were taken on Shelter Island last year