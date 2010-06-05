Babette A. Thomas, age 72, died April 12, 2010, after a long struggle with cancer.

Born September 15, 1937 to Rudolf Aberli Jr. and Pearl Krenrich Aberli of West Orange, New Jersey. Mrs. Thomas graduated from West Orange High School and Bethany College, West Virginia and spent many summers at the Aberli family home at Hay Beach. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority, and the Episcopal Church where she devoted many hours service to the Altar Guild and ECW at churches in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and most recently at Advent Episcopal Church in Sun City West, Arizona since 2002.

She was the beloved wife of Earl Thomas,

devoted mother of Karen and Eric, loving grandmother of Kylie and dearly loved sister of Heidi O’Brien, who will miss “her smile and friendly spirit, her quiet leadership, her drive and pursuit of excellence in every endeavor,” her family wrote.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society, Mayo Clinic or Advent Episcopal Church in Sun City West, Arizona would be gratefully accepted.