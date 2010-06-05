At least we have no raspberry crazy ants… that is, not yet

When I had my place in Vermont, we owned, for a while, more garter snakes than you could shake a stick at. You couldn’t mow the lawn without dicing half a dozen. Then one day a notice appeared in the local paper. For some kind of experiment it was doing, the University of Vermont was offering to pay a dollar a snake. I did a quick calculation and figured I could pay off my mortgage before the end of the summer. Then I went out to collect snakes and couldn’t find a single one. The day that notice appeared, our snakes disappeared, and they never came back. Which goes to show that you should never tip your hand to a snake.

Or an insect, for that matter. The ticks of Shelter Island must have read in last week’s Reporter that the 4-poster program is in jeopardy, because I’ve seen more ticks in the past week than all last year put together. I’ve taken a dozen off just me, never mind the dogs. I must have so much Lyme disease in my system by now that they could milk me like a rattlesnake for the anti-venom.

Anyway, while poking around the Internet, I discovered that bugwise, a lot of people have it far worse than we do. Along with the bugs they’ve always had, some states, particularly warmer ones, are getting brand new tropical nasties they didn’t have before. The raspberry crazy ant, formerly of Colombia, is now making life more interesting for the citizens of Houston, Texas.

From a pest control website: “In infested areas, it has become uncomfortable for residents to enjoy time in their yards. Companion animals may avoid the outdoors as well, and wildlife such as nesting songbirds, can be affected. In Colombia, raspberry crazy ants have “reportedly displaced all other ant species and caused small livestock (e.g. chickens) to die of asphyxia. Larger animals, such as cattle, have been attacked around the eyes, nasal fossae and hooves.”

So the raspberry crazy ant will not only give you a bad bite on your nasal fossae, but it might burn your house down while it’s at it. The ant gets its name from its erratic style of walking, which may have something to do with the fact that it likes to nest