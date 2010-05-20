At Island Galleries

New York-based Irish artist Nuala Clarke’s third

solo show at boltax.gallery will open on Friday, May 28. A reception for

the artist will be held on Saturday, May 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The

exhibit, titled “Moving Outwards Incrementally,” will run through June

21. The artist’s newest work finds her “continuing her exploration of

the senses; of time and space, matter and energy, the cosmos and our

place in it.”

Located at 21 North Ferry Road, boltax.gallery is open

Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.