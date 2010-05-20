At Island Galleries
New York-based Irish artist Nuala Clarke’s third
solo show at boltax.gallery will open on Friday, May 28. A reception for
the artist will be held on Saturday, May 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The
exhibit, titled “Moving Outwards Incrementally,” will run through June
21. The artist’s newest work finds her “continuing her exploration of
the senses; of time and space, matter and energy, the cosmos and our
place in it.”
Located at 21 North Ferry Road, boltax.gallery is open
Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.