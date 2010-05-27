Alan Shields exhibit opens in E. Hampton

â€˜Yankee Cyclone,â€™ Alan Shields.

Several works by the late Shelter Island artist, Alan Shields, will be featured at the Drawing Room gallery, 16R Newtown Lane in Southampton, from Thursday, May 27 through June 27.

The exhibit is entitled “Alan Shields: Canvas and Constructions” and includes a selected number of stitched and stained canvases and sculptures from the 1970s through 2003.

The artist’s work has been shown around the world and is in the permanent collections of major international museums including MoMA, the Whitney and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Mr. Shields’ innovative technique began in the late 1960s, when he mastered the sewing machine as a drawing tool, the show’s advance publicity said. “His monumental work gained notoriety for its exuberance and originality as it defied with the simplest of means the traditional parameters and goals of painting and sculpture.”

A reception will be held at the gallery on Saturday, May 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.