A John Huston retrospective

Movies at the Library is proud to present a John Huston mini-festival to cap the 2009-2010 film season. John Huston is certainly one of America’s greatest directors, if not the greatest. Like his father, Walter Huston, and his daughter Angelica, he was a distinguished actor, but the movies he directed will always be his monuments. Perhaps no other director in history has produced such a substantial list of quality films.

Movies at the Library began its offerings six years ago with “The Maltese Falcon” (1941), Huston’s initial directorial effort and a film that is still considered a masterpiece today. Through the years the library series has offered “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” “The African Queen” and “Moby Dick,” all Huston classics.

Over the next few weeks, three more of his movies will be shown. On Tuesday, May 11, the first film of the Huston mini-festival will be “The Man Who Would Be King” (1975), a superb adventure story with a wonderful cast including, among others, Sean Connery, Michael Caine and Christopher Plummer.

The story is an adaptation of a Kipling short story and is about two British soldiers in India who decide to resign from the Army and set themselves up as deities in Kafiristan a land where no white man has set foot since Alexander.

The Huston film for May 25 is also a short story adaptation. “The Dead” (1987) was Huston’s last film (in fact, he died before it was released) and was based on James Joyce’s short story of the same name. “The Dead” is precision and concision at their best.

On June 8, Movies at the Library will present a special treat. “Prizzi’s Honor” (1985) is a totally bent comedy that someone described as “The Godfather” gone stark raving mad. Janet Roach, a Shelter Islander, wrote the screenplay for this popular black comedy and has agreed to chat with the patrons. There will be a brief wine and cheese reception first and a question and answer session after the show.

So, resume your love affair with John Huston films next Tuesday, May 11, at the cinema on the lower level of the library. “The Man Who Would Be King” will remind you how entertaining a great adventure story can be, but more importantly, how wonderful the life and works of John Huston were.

See you at the movies at 7 p.m, Tuesday evening; as always, popcorn and bottled water for all and for free (but donations happily accepted).

Jack Monaghan