1977 Back to the Gong Show

Carl Zabel and Gretel French were quick to recognize Wesley Smith at the

piano. He was Gretel’s step-grandfather, she said, and she also pointed

out Lee Hanes on the sax. Carl remembered Wes very well; he was Carl’s

social studies teacher. Then Art Bloom filled in the blanks. “I am the

drummer … and the other guys are musicians from Greenport who often

sat in with us. … There are two surviving members of the Wes Smith

Orchestra, Naeme (Smith) Clark and myself.”

The photo was taken at the Great North Fork Gong Show, a fundraiser for

ELIH. Not to be outdone by the Shelter Island musicians, the Bloom girls, Dorothy and her daughter Elizabeth, relived the flapper era for the

event.