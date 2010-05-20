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1977 Back to the Gong Show

By Times Review

Carl Zabel and Gretel French were quick to recognize Wesley Smith at the
piano. He was Gretel’s step-grandfather, she said, and she also pointed
out Lee Hanes on the sax. Carl remembered Wes very well; he was Carl’s
social studies teacher. Then Art Bloom filled in the blanks. “I am the
drummer … and the other guys are musicians from Greenport who often
sat in with us. … There are two surviving members of the Wes Smith
Orchestra, Naeme (Smith) Clark and myself.”
The photo was taken at the Great North Fork Gong Show, a fundraiser for
ELIH. Not to be outdone by the Shelter Island musicians, the Bloom girls, Dorothy and her daughter Elizabeth, relived the flapper era for the
event.