WHAT’S HAPPENING

BIRDING 101

Know what a cardinal looks like but that’s about it? Do birds always seem to fly away by the time you get your binoculars out and focused? Attend Birding 101 at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, April 24 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and learn the size, shape and habitat clues that make identifying birds easier. Mashomack’s Tom Damiani will lead this walk, designed for those who are looking for beginning tips or want to improve their knowledge. Bring binoculars. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $4 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to participate.

GREEN LIVING EXPO

Shelter Island Green Living Expo, sponsored by the town, will be held on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. About 30 exhibits, including solar and energy systems, will be on display at the Youth Center in Legion Hall, representing Island businesses, community groups, town committees, the library and student projects. Across the street in the school library, a dozen 20-minute presentations will be made on topics ranging from pesticide-free lawns to recycled art.

There will be samples of new smoothie flavors from Greeny’s Natural Food Market, an eco-friendly car wash offered by the Class of 2011, and live music provided by Penny and John Kerr.

BE A ‘BARN BUDDY’

Help out the Shelter Island Historical Society this Sunday, April 25 by being a “barn buddy.” Volunteers are needed for a spring work party in the Havens House barn — completing the floor (absolutely no floodwater is involved!) and relocating barn artifacts. The work starts at 10 a.m. with breaks to enjoy a BBQ.

RESERVE YOUR COPY NOW!

Carol Galligan’s book, “Island Voices,” an anthology of Shelter Island features and profiles, will be available for distribution on Saturday, July 10 at the Shelter Island Library’s Book and Author Festival. The book will run to about 200 pages and includes more than 20 black and white photos. The cost is $20 per copy and the proceeds will benefit the library. Because only 100 copies have been ordered, you may want to reserve a copy now by signing up for one at the library’s front desk or calling the library at 749-0042.

PLANT PALS

All ages will have fun on Saturday, April 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Public Library. Participants will create a friend, plant his hair and watch it grow!

DO-AS-YOU-PLEASE TRIP

The Recreation Department is sponsoring a Do-As-You-Please trip to New York City on Wednesday, May 5, departing by bus from Greenport at 7:15 a.m. and leaving the city for the return home at 5:45 p.m. The bus will make three convenient stops in Manhattan. The cost is $30. To sign up, call Garth Griffin after 4 p.m. at 749-0978.

SUPPORT FOR RELAY

Members of the Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society are putting together a team for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, which will take place this year on June 5 at Jean Cochran Park in Southold, The team will camp out and take turns walking or running around the track; because cancer never sleeps, relays are overnight events of up to 24 hours in length. Last year the NHS team collected $2,500, earning them bronze status; this year they’re going for silver and need the community’s help. Donations can be made online (relayforlife.org/southoldny) or by check, payable to American Cancer Society, and sent to NHS c/o Shelter Island High School, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964.

ON YOUR MARK, RUNNERS

The Youth Center’s Shelter Island Runners Club invites young people and adults of all experience levels to join the club, which meets at the center every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The club currently has over 30 members who have run more than 30 miles together since February, averaging about 1.7 miles a day. Everyone is welcome — whether you are just getting started or are already an avid runner. No need to call first; just show up.

ACROSS THE MOAT

EECA HOSTS COLLEGE FAIR

The East End Counselors Association will hold its annual college fair on Wednesday, April 28, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Westhampton Beach High School in Westhampton. Representatives from over 100 colleges will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about their schools. Financial aid information will also be available. High school sophomores and juniors from the North and South forks, as well as their parents, are invited to attend.

For information call Shelter Island School’s guidance counselor, Mike Palios, at 749-0302 or call 298-5868.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Café in Sag Harbor will host 2008 Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Phil Schultz on Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m. He will be reading from his latest collection, “God of Loneliness: Selected and New Poems.” Mr. Schultz is known for his singular vision of the American immigrant experience and Jewish identity. He has authored five collections of poetry, served as director of New York University’s graduate creative writing program, and has been a recipient of both Guggenheim and NEA grants.

This program is free and open to the public.

NORTH SHORE GARDENS

The Peconic Land Trust and Madoo Conservancy will present a program on Sunday, April 25 on the gardens of Long Island’s Gold Coast estates, featuring Maura McGoldrick, director of horticulture at Old Westbury Gardens. The lecture will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bridge Gardens, 36 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton.

PICTURE SHOW AT BAY STREET

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will continue its series of classic films on Friday, April 30 with Alfred Hitchcock Night and the showing of “Notorious,” a 1946 thriller, directed by Hitchcock. Cary Grant plays an American agent who recruits Ingrid Bergman, the daughter of a convicted Nazi spy, to infiltrate a group of her father’s friends who have relocated to Rio de Janeiro after the war. Claude Rains also has star billing. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased 30 minutes before show time. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; the movie starts at 8 p.m.

COMING TO BAY STREET…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre has announced its summer season of mainstage productions. The New York premiere of “Dissonance” by Damian Lanigan opens the season on June 1 and features a rock star in a “witty and moving production.” July’s production is “Fifth of July,” written by Lanford Wilson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning resident of Sag Harbor, and described by the New York Times as “the funniest play of its generation… .” David Mamet’s “Romance” closes out the season in August. The Wall Street Journal’s critic wrote that the courtroom farce “made me weep with delight … [it’s] funny. Extremely funny.”

Order all three shows and pay $99. Call the box office at 725-9500.