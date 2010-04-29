Dr. Frank to be honored at annual Golf Classic

Dr. Frank Adipietro, with son Liam at the New York City Marathon, will no doubt be helping with the ELIH golf classic despite the fact that he is this year’s honoree.

Dr. Frank J. Adipietro Jr. will be the honoree of the 2010 Eastern Long Island Hospital Golf Classic to be held at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Wednesday, June 9, the hospital announced this week.

Specializing in interventional pain management and anesthesia, “Dr. Frank,” as his patients call him, has been a member of the ELIH medical staff since 1998. He has been recognized as a “Top Physician” by Consumer’s Research Council of America and he serves as medical staff president, vice chairman of the board of trustees, director of anesthesiology and director of the Interventional Pain Management Center. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesia, the American Academy of Pain Management and the American Board of Interventional Pain Physicians, and a Fellow of Interventional Pain Practice.

A resident of Shelter Island with his wife, Mary Ellen, and 8-year-old son, Liam, Dr. Frank often commutes to ELIH by boat. He is the medical director for the Shelter Island 10K and the Shelter Island Chapter of the American Red Cross. He is past president of the Shelter Island Gift of Life Foundation and vice president of the Shelter Island Lions Club. Dr. Frank is a lifetime NYC Marathon member of the New York Road Runners Club. A marathon runner since 1981, Dr. Frank completed his 28th New York Marathon in November 2009. All in all, he has run 31 marathons completing two in Boston and the Long Island Marathon in 1985.

As a member of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, Dr. Frank is an avid golfer. He is the membership chairman at the club. He had served as co-chairman of the ELIH Golf Classic held annually in June for the past 10 years.

The Golf Classic benefits the mission of ELIH — to provide essential healthcare services to the communities it serves. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club is a par 70 private golf course with scenic water views and a newly built clubhouse. Highlights of the day will include a gourmet lunch, 18 holes of golf with tournament prizes, barbecue at halfway, cocktails, buffet dinner and awards ceremony. Due to popular demand, the golf classic will be played in a scramble format, designed to move the game along, allow all foursomes to finish and compete for prizes. Hole-in-one opportunities include a 2010 Pursuit 26-foot Dual Console boot from Strong’s Marine and a 2010 Jeep Compass from Mullen Motors.

Corporate sponsors include Capital One Bank; Garfunkel Wild PC; Fumuso, Kelly, DeVerna, Snyder, Swart & Farrell; William J. Mills & Company and Times Review Newspapers.

Participants are invited to register at one of many sponsorship levels. For more information, call 477-5164.