New house no bigger than old

Matt Sherman (right) explains the dimensions of the proposed Zagoreos house to the ZBA. To rebuild the house, the only one on the causeway (left), an unprecedented permit is needed.

Island residents concerned about Alexander Zagoreos’s plan torebuild his fire-damaged house, the only one on the First Causeway,packed the board room at Town Hall on February 24 as the ZoningBoard heard its first application for a special permit to build inthe Undeveloped Coastal Barrier Zone.

Another project returned to the ZBA last week for a secondgo-around: Antoinette and Lawrence Landry’s newest plan to build athree-car garage with living space at their house in theHeights.

Just how new structures would impact Island vistas was an issueat both hearings.

ZAGOREOS SPECIAL PERMIT

Mr. Zagoreos has requested a special permit under Section 133-11of the zoning code to construct a replacement house in theUndeveloped Coastal Barrier Zone at 28 Ram Island Drive, which isalso zoned AA/Near Shore Overlay.

“The most stark difference between the proposed house and theexisting house, said Matt Sherman, representing the Zagoreoses, “isthe bird’s-eye-view footprint. The existing home has a buildingfootprint of about 1,860 square feet, compared to the proposed3,362 square feet (both figures include deck).

While the current split-level dwelling was subject to fewerrestrictions when it was constructed, new FEMA flood plainregulations mandate that the proposed house be built on stilts toraise it off the ground, an average of four and a half feet.

In order to keep the square footage close to that of theoriginal house, while not building any higher, “We squashed it andspread it out, explained Mr. Sherman. He told the board that thehighest point of the proposed structure would be 26 feet above sealevel, the same height as the existing house. Including deck, itwould be 120 feet at its longest and 26 feet at its widest – theexisting house is 44 feet at its longest and 39 feet at itswidest.

The proposed house has an interior square footage of 2,230square feet, less than the current 2,560 square feet, though thenew structure would have slightly more decking.

“It’s not an extravagant house, said board member PatriciaShillingburg.

Wetlands restrictions require the new structure to be locatedfurther from wetlands and closer to Ram Island Drive – 53 feetaway, compared with the existing house, which is about 100 feet offthe road. In order to accommodate a septic system, a small sectionof earth close to the road will be raised about 3 1/2 feet high.Mr. Sherman said this area could be well hidden by plantings.

A major concern for both the board and many audience members wasthe impact that the house would have on the surroundingenvironment.

Water was one such concern. Because of a lack of potable wateron the site, Ms. Shillingburg noted, the previous owners broughtwater to the house in jugs. Mr. Sherman explained that areverse-osmosis filtration system is proposed to treat saltygroundwater on-site. The waste-water could be pumped into arecharge well or septic system, he said.

“Since we don’t have a freshwater aquifer to contaminate, itdoesn’t really matter where we put it back in, said Mr. Sherman.”It’s just going back into the ground.

Resident John Pagliaro said that Mr. Sherman’s presentation”allayed a lot of my fears, but expressed his concern that the sodaash the applicants plan to add to their water might have a negativeimpact on Coecles Harbor.

Jeremy Samuelson of the Group for the East End suggested that ifa new structure is built on the property, the board should considerimposing restrictions on landscaping, including what types offertilizers could be used, as well as demanding the removal ofbamboo and tree of life, two invasive species on the property.

“If you wanted to put that into a condition, absolutely, Mr.Sherman told the board.

Resident Kim Nolan asked the board whether or not allowing thisconstruction would constitute a precedent for future constructionalong the causeway. Board attorney Laury Dowd responded that wouldbe a question for the Town Board to decide, though she noted, “Wehave several board members here today, I’m sure they’re listeningto you; Peter Reich and ZBA liaison Chris Lewis were inattendance.

Ms. Dowd reminded the audience that a public hearing for amoratorium on causeway construction is scheduled for March 19. Themoratorium would not affect the Zagoreos application.

The hearing was closed except for written correspondence.

LANDRY OPPOSITION SUBSIDES

Lawrence and Antoinette Landry are seeking a special permit toadd a garage with second-floor living space to their nonconforminghome. They also seek a variance for a 5-foot variance from therequired 25-foot north sideyard setback. Their home at 10 ClintonAvenue is designated Zone AA reverting to A-Residential on theShelter Island Zoning map.

This is the Landrys’ second application for a three-car garage -their first was voted down by the board on December 9. The garagein this proposal has been downsized to 22 feet wide in thenorth-south direction, three feet shorter than the originalproposal. It has also been moved 4 feet, 9 inches further away fromthe north side of the property. The proposed garage would be builtparallel to the northern property line.

Mr. Landry explained that he had reached a compromise on the newapplication with David Diwik, the Landrys’ neighbor to the northand the most vocal opponent of the first application. Mr. Diwik haswithdrawn his opposition to the project as indicated in a jointletter from Mr. Diwik and Mr. Landry.

Ian MacDonald, the Landry’s architect, outlined two alternativesthat would not require a variance but explained why they wereundesirable. The first, a detached garage about three feet to thewest of the house, would provide less interior space because of thenecessity for a stairwell.

The second is a garage parallel to Clinton Avenue. Though itwould have more space than the proposed addition and water views,it would block the view of the water from Clinton Avenue andtherefore, he said, have a negative impact on the neighborhood.

He commented that both alternatives would be a detriment to theproperty’s “sense of place. He said that the proposal before theboard “is smaller, lower and less obtrusive than the comparisonstructure parallel to Clinton Avenue.

The Heights Property Owners Association wrote a letter insupport of the application, stating that its plan is preferable tothe comparison structure.

“I need to know why there’s an urgency for a three-car garage,said Board Chairwoman Joann Piccozzi.

Mr. Landry responded that he hopes to one day permanently movefrom his larger house in Connecticut to his Island home and willneed more space, adding that already he lacks space in his currentone-car garage.

“In many ways, the structure parallel to Clinton Avenue is thebest one for us, he said. “But it isn’t, we believe, the rightthing for the Heights. For that reason, we’re willing tocompromise.

The hearing was closed except for written correspondence.