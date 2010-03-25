ISLAND SCENES

Medications successfully removed from households, waste stream

Over 40 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications were collected by volunteers under the supervision of Nurse Mary Kanarvogel (right) as part of Operation Medicine Cabinet, conducted on March 19 and 20. The drugs “won’t end up in the hands of our children or in our precious groundwater,” Nurse Mary commented after the two-day event. The joint effort of the Shelter Island Police Department, D.A.R.E. program, the Shelter Island School and the town Water Advisory Committee resulted in the safe disposal of the medications.

Click on any image to view a slideshow of this gallery.