BREAKING NEWS: Desperate for donations

The Suffolk County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is calling for donations to help feed more than 100 neglected farm animals found on an Aquebogue farm this weekend.

Animal protection officers searched the farm on Sound Avenue Sunday morning after receiving complaints and found malnourished pigs, cows, goats, horses and chickens, SPCA officials said.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can contact the Suffolk County SPCA by calling 382-7722.The organization is accepting cash and food donations.