Bowler hailed at Legion Hall

Senior bowlers celebrate Bob’s alley prowess. From the left, Dorothy Bloom, Audrey Marshall, man-of-the-hour Bob Rescigno, Phil O’Neill and Rosemary Griffing.

Dorothy Bloom, one of our veteran bowlers and eminent theatrepersonalities, was the first to call in with the news Wednesdaymorning, February 17. “Bob Rescigno bowled 190 yesterday, she toldmy answering machine. What jubilation at Legion Hall!

Bob was gracious enough to agree to a telephone interview lastSunday, and this is what he had to say:

“The Legion had senior bowling years ago, but dwindlingattendance took its toll and eventually the program died. It hadalways been in the back of my mind to try to bring it back. Fiveyears ago, with the approval of the Legion’s leadership, Iintroduced senior bowling, Tuesdays at 2. My goal was to getseniors out of the house instead of sitting at home doing nothing.I also wanted to see the alleys in use on a mid-week afternoon.

“Most of the original bowlers are still on board: Dorothy Bloom,Bev Cahill, Rosemary Griffing, Audrey Marshall, Phil O’Neill andoccasionally Betty Kontje.

In his salad days, Bob regularly bowled 255, but as he got olderhe went for a lighter ball. The lighter ball just doesn’t have thestriking power of, say, a 15-pounder.

Talking about his 190 game, he said, “It came out of the blue. Ijust don’t know where it came from. Everybody has a 200 game inhim. If you’re thinking about joining the senior bowlers, that’s animportant part of Bob’s philosophy to take to heart.

Audrey Marshall, another veteran bowler with impeccable form,remembers that Tuesday. “We were all bowling good, she said.”Dorothy has definitely improved. She’s almost never in the gutter.And Phil’s right hook is under control. We’ve all improved.

Bob’s goal this year is to put a second team in play. Team namescould be created, like “The Saucy Septuagenarians versus “TheElegant Octogenarians, or some such nonsense. give it some thought.Senior bowling, Tuesdays at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, isonly $2 a game. Bob has some house balls to borrow. Call 749-1931for more information.