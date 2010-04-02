WHAT’S HAPPENING

CALLING ISLAND AUTHORS!

The Shelter Island Public Library is looking for Island authorswho have published books to participate in a July 10 galacelebration of the library’s 125th anniversary, including a booksigning. Family members of Islanders who live off-Island and arepublished are very welcome too, as well as short-term summervisitors and renters. Book sales will benefit the library.

Please contact Library Director Denise DiPaolo if you arewilling to participate and/or can recommend other authors tocontact, or if you would like more information -ddipaolo@suffolk.lib.ny.us or call 749-0042, extension 103.

SUPER BOWL BUFFET

Watch the Super Bowl on the American Legion Hall’s flat screenTV. The Legion will host a buffet for members, boosters and guestsat 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 7 at Legion Hall. Appetizers,pasta, chili and assorted salads will be available for $5 perperson.

2010 AARP TAX-AIDE

Income tax assistance will be provided without charge on aconfidential basis every Monday, beginning February 22 throughApril 19 from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Shelter Island Public Library.Appointments (45 minutes each) must be scheduled in advance. Call749-0042 to sign up and to pick up the forms you will need to fillout before your appointment.

WEED WHACKERS WANTED

Mashomack Preserve needs your help in protecting the preserve’snative species. Winter is a great time to cut out Japanesebarberry, Asiatic bittersweet, ailanthus and other aggressiveplants that strangle and displace the shrubs and trees that shouldbe here. Join in from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on the following dates;Friday, February 5, Saturday, February 13 and Friday, February 19.Bring work gloves and help make a difference! To sign up, call749-1001.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Let someone else cook breakfast this Sunday. The American Legionis hosting a pancake breakfast on February 7 from 9 a.m. to 12:30p.m. at Legion Hall for members and guests. For $5, you can enjoypancakes, juice and coffee. Depending on the response, this couldbecome a more regular event at the Legion.

DINNER THEATRE PRESENTS…

A reading of A. R. Gurney’s bittersweet comedy, “LoveLetters,’will take place at the Presbyterian Church on Saturday,February 13, featuring Jenifer Corwin and Forrest Compton anddirected by Terry Brockbank. The two characters read the lettersthey have written to each other during a rarely smooth but verytouching 50-year relationship. “Love Letters was first performed onBroadway as a reading starring Jason Robards and Colleen Dewhurst;it has since been presented extensively on stages around theworld.

The 7:30 p.m. performance will follow dinner by chef AngelaCorbett at 6 p.m., which will include shrimp cocktail, lemonchicken with wild rice, salad, dessert and coffee and tea. The costof the evening is $25 per person; call 749-0805 forreservations.

PRESIDENTS’ WEEKEND

The recently reorganized Friends of the Library is sponsoringtwo events over Presidents’ Weekend. On Friday, February 12 between5 and 7 p.m., there will be an art show on the lower level of thelibrary, created by students in grades K through 12 under theauspices of art teacher Stephanie Sareyani. The theme is “StudentsCelebrate Favorite Books. New members of Friends will be recognizedand refreshments will be served.

The next day, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a one-day-onlybook sale will be held on the lower level – the last opportunityuntil Memorial Day to get some great reads for cold days or beachreading for those lucky enough to find warmer weather. Book salevolunteers, chaired by Cynthia Needham, have put in hours of hardwork sorting and organizing book donations.

SOUPER BOWL IV

Members of the Shelter Island School’s National Honor Societyhave kicked off the fourth annual Souper Bowl, the food drive thatpits the school’s even-numbered grades (Team Blue with 139students) against the odd-numbered grades and kindergarten (TeamRed with 126 students) to see who can raise the most items for theIsland’s Food Pantry housed at the Presbyterian Church.

Although the deadline for the drive is tomorrow, Friday,February 5, there’s still time to drop off non-perishable fooditems in the school’s lobby. Just indicate which team, Red or Blue,should be credited with your donation.

ACROSS THE MOAT

Ë”GIRLS NIGHT OUT!’

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host its first ever “GirlsNight Out on Wednesday, February 10 at 6:30 p.m. Admission includesa host of treats to soothe body and soul: mini-massage treatments,raffles, cocktails, sushi demos and more. The film “What WomenWant, starring Mel Gibson, will be shown on the big screen. Thecost is $20 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door,beginning at 6 p.m. For more information visitbaystreet.org.

AUDITIONS FOR Ë”GREASE’

The Springs Community Theater company will hold auditions forall ages for an April production of “Grease on Tuesday andWednesday, February 9 and 10, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at theBridgehampton Community House on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton(opposite the Candy Kitchen). Call Jayne Freedman at 329-0182 formore information. Bring music other than “Grease to theaudition.

Ë”FILM NOIR’ WEEKEND

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor continues its classic filmseries, the “Picture Show at Bay Street by dedicating the weekendof February 5 and 6 to “film noir. “The Asphalt Jungle will befeatured on Friday, February 5. A major heist goes off as planneduntil bad luck and double-crosses cause everything to unravel.Directed by John Huston, this film stars Sterling Hayden and JeanHagen.

On Saturday, the featured film is “Key Largo, starring HumphreyBogart and Lauren Bacall. A man visits his old friend’s hotel andfinds a gangster running it. As a hurricane approaches, the two endup confronting each other. Tickets cost $5. The doors open at 7:30p.m. and film showings begin at 8 p.m.

STARGAZING

The Custer Institute, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, will beopen for guided tours of the night sky through its powerfultelescopes on Saturday, February 6 from 7 p.m. to midnight.Admission is free to members; $5 for adults, $3 for children under14. For more information visit custerobservatory.org.

Ë”HANDS FOR HAITI’

Adults and children are invited to participate in “Hands forHaiti, an art initiative organized to provide relief to the peopleof Haiti. Contributors will make a hand impression onto canvas withpaint as a symbol of compassion and support. This event will takeplace at the Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport on Saturday,February 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The asking donation is $1 forone handprint.