WHAT’S HAPPENING

KARATE ON THE ISLAND

The Youth Center is sponsoring a new program — Shotokan Karate — starting this weekend, Saturday, February 13. The eight-week program, conducted by Helene Ely, is designed for children ages 5 and up, and parents are encouraged to participate along with their kids. The class for ages 5 to 7 will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.; for ages 8 through teen/adult, from 2 to 3 p.m. The cost is $60 for the total program.

For more information or to sign up, contact Youth Center Director Lee Oliver at 749-0309 or FIT Director Garth Griffin at 749-0978 (after 4 p.m.).

CUPCAKE DECORATING

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, visit the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, February 13 at 1:30 p.m. and decorate a cupcake with frosting and other goodies. This event is open to all ages. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

MASHOMACK POINT TOUR

Mashomack Preserve will host a tour of Mashomack’s Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, February 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. Dedicated to a farsighted and generous nature lover, Mashomack Point is opened for a guided walk just once a year. The mid-winter hike will allow participants to explore this unique area’s woodlands, kettles and fields, culminating in a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. Dress warmly. The rain date is Sunday, February 22 at 9 a.m. Free to Nature Conservancy members, $4 for non-members Call 749-1001 to reserve a space.

LITTLE LEAGUE SIGN UP

Spring is not all that far away and registering for Little League play is right around the corner. Thursday, February 25 is the day to sign up — 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School lobby. Kids in kindergarten through 7th grade are eligible.

SLUMBER PARTY STORIES

PJs will be the dress code at the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, February 16 at 5:45 p.m. for an evening story time. This event is open to kids from preschool to grade 2. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘HANDS FOR HAITI’

Adults and children are invited to participate in “Hands for Haiti,” an art initiative organized to provide relief to the people of Haiti. Contributors will make a hand impression onto canvas with paint as a symbol of compassion and support. This event will take place at the Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport on Saturday, February 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The asking donation is $1 for one handprint.

HUGH PRESTWOOD PERFORMS

Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport will play host to noted local songwriter Hugh Prestwood on Saturday, February 13 at 3 p.m. Mr. Prestwood is known for his number 1 hits for singers including Randy Travis and Trisha Yearwood. His recent cuts include Jimmy Buffett, Alison Krauss and James Taylor. The concert is free and will include songs from his newest CD release, “The Fate of Fireflies.” For more information call 477-0660.

BAY STREET VALENTINE

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host a special “Dancing Down Under” evening on Saturday, February 13 at 8 p.m. The evening starts off with the film, “The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert,” directed by Stephan Elliott. Two drag queens and a transsexual get a cabaret gig in the middle of the Australian desert. Following the film, a DJ will play hits from the 70s, 80s and beyond.

Tickets for this event are $20 and include admission to the film and the dance. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, February 14, Picture Show at Bay Street will present “An Affair to Remember,” starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. A couple falls in love and they agree to meet in six months at the Empire State Building — but will it happen? Tickets cost $5. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the film starts at 8 p.m.

STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, will be open for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes on Saturday, February 13 from 7 p.m. to midnight. Cost is a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children under 14. Free to members.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Join Mashomack’s Tom Damiani for another drive-by birding outing on Tuesday, February 16. Participants will meet at Mattituck Shopping Center at 8 a.m. and drive around Mattituck and Riverhead searching for winter birds. There will be some walking as well. Call Tom at 275-3202 or email him at tdamiani3@optimum.net.