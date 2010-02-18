WHAT’S HAPPENING

‘PLACE AND POSSIBILITY’

“Place and Possibility” returns to Sylvester Manor on Sunday, February 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. The theme will be food, and participants should bring a journal, a camera or whatever implements of creativity will help them explore the possibilities that may present themselves. Wear shoes and clothing for walking to the fields. This event is free. For more information or to register, contact davis.bradley.c@gmail.com.

WINDOWS FOR BEGINNERS

The Shelter Island Library will host a free Windows for Beginners class for adults on Tuesday, February 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Instructor Mark Lindermann teaches this open-ended course once a month. Call 749-0042 to reserve a space.

LIP SYNC RETURNS

The PTSA’s popular Lip Sync show will be held on Friday, February 26 at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium. Faculty, students and parents will all get into the act. Tickets are available at the door and cost $7 for adults, $3 for students. Light refreshments are included in the cost of admission. PTSA members who want to reserve tickets in advance can email Melanie Matz at mmatz@optonline.net.

LEAGUE MEETING CANCELLED

The League of Women Voters’ regularly scheduled meeting on Saturday, February 20 has been cancelled. The next meeting will take place on Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m. on the lower level of the Shelter Island Public Library.

ISLANDER TO READ AT CANIO’S

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host a celebration of Black History month with a reading of African-American literature on Saturday, February 20 at 6 p.m. Selections from a variety of writers will be read by community members including Roni King of Shelter Island. Poetry and fiction and non-fiction excerpts will be included. A simple reception will follow. This event is free and open to the public.

BOOKS, BABIES, SONGS…

“All aboard for the ABC Train!” Join Dara Linthwaite for guitar music, song-related fun, finger play and a story at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, February 19 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. This popular event, “Books, Babies, Songs & Rhymes,” is designed for ages 3 and under. Call 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

RELAY FOR LIFE KICK-OFF

Shelter Island High School members of the National Honor Society are planning to put together a team again this year for the annual Relay for Life in Jean Cochran Park in Peconic. This fifth annual event, taking place the first week in June, celebrates cancer survivorship and raises awareness and money for the American Cancer Society.

Others interested in joining in the effort are encouraged to attend a Kick-Off Celebration on Tuesday, February 23 at 7 p.m. in the Southold High School auditorium.

ACROSS THE MOAT

STEINBECK AT BAY STREET

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor is continuing its classic film series, the “Picture Show at Bay Street,” on Friday and Saturday evenings. The weekend of February 19 and 20 is dedicated to writer John Steinbeck. On Friday the featured film is “Of Mice and Men,” starring Burgess Meredith and Lon Chaney Jr. A mentally retarded giant and his level-headed guardian find work at a sadistic cowboy’s ranch in depression-era America.

“The Grapes of Wrath,” starring Henry Fonda, follows on Saturday. The film tells the story of the Joads, an Oklahoma family, who, after losing their farm during the Great Depression in the 1930s, become migrant workers and end up in California. Tickets cost $5. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and films start at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute will be open for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes on Saturday, February 20 from 7 p.m. to midnight. The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 14. Free for members.

OPEN AUDITIONS

The North Fork Community Theatre will be holding open auditions for “110 in the Shade” on Saturday, February 20 from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, February 21 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at NFCT, 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

Based on N. Richard Nash’s 1954 play, “The Rainmaker,” the play focuses on Lizzie Curry, a spinster living on a ranch in the American southwest and her relationships with the local sheriff, and a charismatic con man who poses as a rainmaker promising he can bring relief to the drought-stricken area.

All roles are open. Also looking for six to eight strong singers for the chorus. Prepare a Broadway-type song. Readings will be from the script. For more information, contact nfct110@gmail.com.

WINTER HIKE

The Group for the East End is sponsoring a hike in the Long Pond Greenbelt preserve in Southampton on Sunday, February 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. For reservations or more information contact Jennifer Skilbred at 765-6450, extension 212, or email jskilbred@eastendenvironment.org.