WHAT’S HAPPENING

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

The Island Gift of Life Foundation will sponsor the 10th annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial Celebration of Life “Community Cocktail Party” on Saturday, March 6 at the Ram’s Head Inn from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a live auction with Ken Lewis, featuring, among others, an Island Ferry cruise for 75; a lawn party for 50, which includes a pig roast, buffet and live music; and a week in Tuscany for 10. Tickets are $35 per person and available at Casey’s Nail Salon and the Chequit Inn, or call 749-0018.

FAMILY MOVIE MATINÉE

The Shelter Island Library will host a family movie matinée on Saturday, February 27 at 1 p.m. The featured film is “Sticks and Stones” about a Canadian pee-wee ice hockey team that organized a tournament with an American team to make up for the treatment that team encountered during a visit just after the start of the war in Iraq.

WCC MEETING

The March meeting of the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will be held on Tuesday, March 2 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 12 noon. The speaker is Patricia Mundus, the new director of the Shelter Island Historical Society. She has an interesting and impressive background, and the community is welcome to come and learn what she has in store for the society. Bring a sandwich and a mug; coffee, tea and dessert will be provided. Participants are also asked to remember the Food Pantry, housed in the church, with a donation.

LIBRARY VISUAL AIDS TUTORIAL

Valerie Lewis, outreach administrator for the Suffolk Cooperative Library System and director of the Long Island Talking Book Library, will discuss library resources for people who are visually impaired on Saturday, February 27 at 4 p.m. This program is cosponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club. Free. For more information call 749-0042.

FIRESIDE CHAT

Come to Mashomack’s Manor House for dessert and coffee or tea beside a roaring fire, and learn about topics of conservation concern on Saturday, March 6 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. This month’s guest lecturer is Susan Walker of Cornell University. She is studying deer movement patterns in relation to availability of corn at the 4-poster stations. Hear what she is learning from the deer with those big tags in their ears. Free to Nature Conservancy members, $4 for non-members. Call 749-1001 for reservations.

‘JEWEL OF THE PECONICS’

The Group for the East End will sponsor an informative 3-mile hike through the woodlands, wetlands and grasslands of Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Islanders who haven’t experienced a hike in Mashomack are especially welcome. For reservations or more information, contact Steve Biasetti at 765-6450, extension 205, or email sbiasetti@eastendenvironment.org.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT CANIO’S…

To celebrate the birthday of Sag Harbor’s John Steinbeck, Canio’s Cultural Café in Sag Harbor will host a reading of his works, focusing on his writings about Sag Harbor, on Saturday, February 27 at 6 p.m. Canio Pavone will read, along with other members of the community. Come hear about Steinbeck’s days as the village’s Parade Marshall and his war with the ospreys.

WORKSHOP FOR WOMEN

The Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport will host an Effective Communication Skills Workshop for Women on Tuesday, March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This program is designed to help women be aware of both the verbal language they use and the body language that goes with it ­­— skills that can be used in the job marketplace and in personal relationships. Call 477-0660 to register. Childcare will be provided at no charge.

ABBOTT & COSTELLO ON FILM

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor is continuing its classic film series, the “Picture Show at Bay Street.” On Friday, February 26, the featured film is “The Time of Their Lives,” starring Bud Abbott and Lou Costello. The time is 1780, and Horatio Prim (Lou Costello), , travels to see Tom Danbury (Jess Barker) at his estate.. He hopes to talk Danbury into allowing him to marry Danbury’s housemaid. Unfortunately, Cuthbert Greenway (Bud Abbott), Danbury’s butler,is very fond of Nora and intends to prevent the match. Tickets cost $5. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the film starts at 8 p.m.

TELESCOPE TIPS

Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, will host a lecture, “How to Use your Telescope,” on Saturday, February 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. The program features veteran amateur astronomer Jeff Norwood. Mr. Norwood and observatory staff will offer hands-on help to participants after the lecture. Bring your telescope. Cost is $10 for Custer members; $15 for non-members; $5 for full-time students with I.D. For more information visit www.custerobservatory.org.

PURIM CELEBRATION

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will celebrate Purim on Saturday, February 27 at 6 p.m. The evening will begin with Havdalah, the service ending Shabbat. The Megillah will be read and Sephardic songs sung; Hebrew School children will dress in costume and parade. Afterwards, refreshments will be served and participants will put together Mishloah Manot baskets. The community is welcome to attend.