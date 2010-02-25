Town lands open for wood removal

Island residents can now obtain permits to collect dead woodfrom town properties.

Permits are available from the Town Clerk’s office to removedowned or damaged trees at Ice Pond Park, Sachems Woods, theRecycling Center area, the Overlook property on Cobbetts Lane andthe nursery property on St. Mary’s Road. Only trees marked with ared ribbon may be removed.

Each permit holder may collect up to 2 cords of wood duringdaylight hours, Monday through Friday. The town-issued permit isgood for a maximum of two weeks between February 22 and March22.