The Senior Sunshine Club

Back in January Bob Morgan, who regularly drives an Islander to the North Shore VA facility, passed along this information on John Boylan. John, a Korean War naval aviator, was seen wearing a flight jacket, designer jeans and sporting a neatly trimmed goatee. He was also, according to Bob, tutoring several Stony Brook students in statistics.

Thanks to Father Peter DeSanctis of Our Lady of the Isle Church, we now have an off-Island address for John. (See listing.) Father Peter reports John is doing well and hopes to visit the Island this spring.

Won’t you send John a note of congratulations and a card of caring to the other members of our Shelter Island Senior Sunshine Club. They do appreciate hearing from you.

If you have hope, you have everything.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Avenue, Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mr. Paul Buscemi, Room 101, West Wing, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114 C.

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 869 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 County Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Mr. and Mrs. James Jahrsdoerfer, Sunrise Senior Living, #140, 337 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills, NY 11746

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Drive, East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Rosemary Ludemann, Room 211, East Wing, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, 85 Manresa Road, Annapolis, MD 21409

• Mrs. Helen Stroll, Room 209, East Wing, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Route 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Avenue, Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C