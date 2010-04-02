The Key West Half-Marathon, backwards and in flip flops

This was the fourth year that I’ve volunteered to work KeyWest’s annual Half-Marathon, a 13+ mile run around the island. Inexchange for a cool T-shirt, I have risen before sunrise to get tomy assigned posts for the 7 a.m. race.

The first year I was in charge of directing traffic. What power!In addition to my volunteer’s T-shirt, I was given a day-glow limegreen vest that said TRAFFIC CONTROL OFFICER, which made me moreofficial than your average, run-of-the-mill volunteer.

I had to stand at a hotel and stop traffic if there were runnerson the sidewalk crossing the driveway. And there were more than 700runners so most of the time some were in the driveway. Because Ilooked so official, drivers didn’t dare disobey my upraised “STOP!palm. (I should pause here and give credit to Chrissy; I’ve studiedher at the school crosswalk for years and I copied some of her bestmoves.)

I even stopped people when I didnË”t have to justbecause I could. All that power was fun until a man ignored my STOPpalm. At that moment, none of the 700+ runners happened to becrossing the driveway, but that was beside the point. The guylooked me right in the eye and kept inching his pickup forwarduntil I was forced to step aside and “permitted him to go.

I’m glad I did because as he drove past he held up his hand inwhat could have been a “thumbs up but also looked like it couldhave been an “I’m gonna shoot you in the head motion. That may seemlike a weird assumption on my part, but when he drove away I readhis bumper sticker, which indicated his feelings for snowbirds.

The next year I opted for less hazardous duty – handing out cupsof Gatorade to 700+ runners. Unfortunately, not all runners wantGatorade. Some want water and when they take their first sip anddiscover it’s not water, they toss the cup and what’s in it. Withinan hour my legs and my white tennis shoes were orange. After theevent we volunteers went out for breakfast but I didn’t enjoymyself because every time I crossed my legs they stuck together.And flies were sticking to me, too, still buzzing.

I worked a water station the next year, which wasn’t sticky andfelt good because it was a hot morning and I wore flip-flopsinstead of shoes so it didn’t matter how many times I was dousedwith Aquafina.

Last Sunday was the 12th Annual Key West Half-Marathon and I wasassigned cup duty. Cup duty volunteers are positioned a few hundredfeet beyond the Gatorade and water stations to gather the cupsafter the runners have juiced up or poured water down their throatsand over their heads.

Veteran runners know to crumple the paper cups and toss them tothe ground because people are there to pick them up. It’s too hardfor a runner to maintain his or her pace and dispose of trash atthe same time and that’s where the volunteers come in. I had agiant green garbage bag that I filled with crinkled cups I pickedup from alongside the runners’ path. But there was a problem: somepeople – and from my first-hand observation, it’s mostly the women- some people can not bring themselves to litter, even when they’retold to.

“Toss it on the ground. I’ll pick it up! I kept yelling atrunners who tried to place their cups into my big green garbagebag. “I can’t! one woman yelled back at me, as she struggled tofind the opening of the bag and lost who knows how much time. “If Ithrow it on the ground, someone will tell my mother!

I tried to help her out by holding the bag open and keeping pacewith her, running backwards and in flip-flops, until she finallymanaged to properly dispose of her cup. It about killed me.

For a moment I thought about switching my job with one of thetraffic control volunteers until I remembered that bumper sticker.”Snowbirds taste like chicken.