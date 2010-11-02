The East End deserves better than the MTA

I have often said that in the eyes of the MetropolitanTransportation Authority, the East End is merely a cash cow to funda system that mainly benefits New York City. Last year, Suffolkresidents were burdened with over $127 million in new taxes andfees like the infamous payroll tax. This year, the MTA projects anadditional $500 million budget shortfall. While no new taxes, feesor fare increases have been proposed, the MTA has announced deepservice reductions across the system, including plans to all buteliminate railroad service on the North Fork.

After years of East End station closures and service reductions,we can no longer turn a blind eye to the inequitable treatment andmismanagement of the MTA. East End residents deserve adequatetransit services.

Tax and fee revenue generated by Suffolk residents to operatethe MTA is now in excess of half a billion dollars – or $347 forevery man, woman and child; North Fork residents alone account formore than $25 million. Yet the cost of providing the existingtwo-train daily rail service from Ronkonkoma to Greenport isestimated at just $991,000.

The MTA cites “lack of use as the reason for eliminating dailyservice to the North Fork, but has made no effort to enhanceservice or promote its use. Traveling to and from the North Forkvia the Long Island Rail Road is inconvenient and the schedule isneither user-friendly nor based in reality.

Consider this: The current LIRR timetable has just one trainscheduled to arrive at Riverhead from Ronkonkoma during morninghours. The train, which arrives at 9:47, is too late for jurors,attorneys, court personnel and many others who commute to Riverheadfrom the west. Conversely, just one train is scheduled to departRiverhead for Ronkonkoma in the afternoon. At 3:19, it is too earlyfor most workers to complete their day.

Likewise, with just one morning departure available to commutersfrom Greenport, it is much more convenient for westbound travelersto drive to their final destination, take the Jitney, or drive toRonkonkoma and take the train from there. If service weresufficient, many travelers would choose to take the train fromtheir local station instead of driving.

Commissioner of Jurors Michael O’Dononhoe and I have repeatedlyrequested adjustments to the train schedule to accommodatecommuters, but our requests have fallen on deaf ears.

Nevertheless, there are North Fork residents who use the traindaily to commute to work and school in New York City and otherpoints west. What will become of these steadfast commuters? Howwill they travel to their jobs or school? The MTA appearsuninterested in offering a solution.

The LIRR is the only MTA service provided to Suffolk residents.Unlike Nassau County, Suffolk buses are not MTA-operated. Theresidents of Shelter Island receive no MTA service at all, but payalmost $1 million in MTA taxes and fees.

With recurring half-billion dollar deficits, it is clear the MTAis unable to prudently manage its financial affairs. However, wecannot stand by idly as it attempts to balance its budget on thebacks of East End residents. If the MTA refuses, or is unable, toprovide adequate service to the East End, we should take a seriouslook at seceding from the Metropolitan Commuter TransportationDistrict and establishing our own regional transit authority.

The notion of MTA secession is not new nor is it limited to theEast End of Suffolk County. Some Hudson Valley towns are havingsimilar discussions because of their own service and taxationissues. According to the East End Transportation Study performed bythe Volpe National Transportation Systems Center and commissionedby all five East End towns, the annual cost of operating a regionaltransit authority on the East End is approximately $43 million,with startup capital expenses of between $117 and $150 million.Like the MTA, an East End regional transit authority would beeligible for state and federal grants to help offset the costs.

A public hearing on the proposed service reductions has beenscheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 8 at the County Center inRiverhead. Come down and let your voice be heard. The MTA must beput on notice that the East End will not be subject to whatSouthold Supervisor Scott Russell called “taxation withouttransportation. Either provide adequate service or secession willbe our only choice to ensure East End residents receive the qualitytransportation services we deserve.