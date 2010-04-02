Standings unchanged as Terminators, Pharms roll wins

The Clippers along with hot-shot Kevin Lechmanski were kept incheck the 13th week of bowling, not by another team but theschedule that gave them a bye for the week.

Squandering the opportunity to make headway toward the top ofthe standings were the Thunderballs, with an 8-point loss to theDory Terminators. The Terms rolled for the high team series of theweek of 2,961 and second-high game of 1,015. BJ Volenski, with histhird-high game of 178, rolled the high series for the week of 505.That should make mom proud.

Richie Surozenski helped his team to victory with thesecond-high game of 188. Without much team support, Denny Clarkrolled the high game of 205 and third-high series of 483. JackKiffer might want to hold off on buying jackets for his team sinceone of his bowlers might fit better in a skirt than a jacket afterthe way he bowled the other night. Holding his name back to protecthis identity, I believe that might be a size 16. Does that soundabout right, Dave?

The Pharmaceuticals this week snipped the Holy Rollers. Takingadvantage of the Rollers bowling short, the Pharms took them for 11points. Perhaps the problem for the Rollers was grease on theirfingers from eating all that left-over pizza.

Greg Ofrias had been on the DL with kidney stones. Once hepassed that bouncing baby stone, he came back to bowl. With thesecond-high series of 486, Greg rolled 93 pins over his average andearned Bowler of the Week honors. Greg also made the 5-7-9 split.The Pharms had the second-high team series of 2,877 and third-highteam game of 991. Randy Silvani might have to sell his golf clubsif he keeps paying those gutter ball and one-pin-miss fines.

Last but not least was the match between the Misfits and theLegionnaires. Getting the 8-point win this week, the Misfits rolledthe high team game of 1,018. It almost looked like the ‘Naires tooka dive this week. It is fun to watch Father Peter throw his fastball – you can go grab a burger and come back in time to see ithit.

Louie’s Clippers 85 36 .703

Thunderballs 72 49 .595

Holy Rollers 66 66 .500

Dory Terminators 63 58 .521

Pharmaceuticals 60 72 .455

Misfits 53 68 .438

Legionnaires 41 80 .339