Snow causes few police problems

No power outages were reported during the course of the snow storm on February 10 and 11. Police were called to assist only one driver whose vehicle was stuck in the snow; there was one accident reported.

ARRESTS/ACCIDENTS

A caller called police on Thursday, February 11 to report an accident. At approximately 5:15 p.m., Eric A. Walsh, 35, of Shelter Island was driving on Smith Street when his vehicle went off the road and hit the utility guard wire of a telephone pole. There were no reported injuries but damage to the vehicle exceeded $1,000. Mr. Walsh was subsequently arrested on site on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and released on station house bail of $100 with an appearance ticket for Justice Court at a later date.

The Highway Department was notified to sand the roadway and the phone company advised to check the guard wire.

SUMMONSES

On February 15, Pierre Anstis, 30, of East Marion was stopped by police on North Ferry Road and ticketed for speeding — 54 mph in a 40-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

Police opened a confidential investigation on February 9.

Radar enforcement was conducted on Manwaring Road and New York Avenue on February 9. No summonses were issued.

A caller complained about the noise of a chain saw being operated in the Center on February 9, The area was checked with negative results.

An arcing wire was reported in Hay Beach on February 10 and LIPA was advised.

No power outages were reported during the course of the snow storm on February 10 and 11, and police were called to assist only one driver whose vehicle was stuck in snow.

A case of grand larceny — related to a scam — was reported on February 11.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in a dumpster in West Neck on February 12 and extinguished it.

A horse was reported at large in Cartwright on February 12; the owner retrieved it.

On February 12 and 13 police responded to calls regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute in the Center.

Low-hanging telephone and cable wires were reported on February 13 on Ram Island. Verizon and Cablevision were notified.

On February 13, a caller reported damage caused by an animal inside a Hay Beach home. Police found a dead squirrel and advised the owner to contact a pest control company.

A caller reported a domestic dispute in the Center on February 14.

Also on February 14, police were advised that a vehicle, possibly belonging to hunters, was parked on the right-of-way to the caller’s property. Police contacted the vehicle’s owner who said it was stuck in the snow and would be removed.

Police received an anonymous report on February 14 about possible hunters on a Westmoreland property. No sign of hunting was found and, according to the police report, a nuisance hunt had not been scheduled for the area.

A case of criminal mischief was reported on February 15 — two tires were cut on a vehicle parked overnight in the Heights.

Police received a report on February 15 about a violation of an order of protection. The caller was referred to the Southold Police Department.

On February 16, highway personnel in the town, the Heights and Village of Dering Harbor were advised of slippery road conditions due to a light snow covering.

A low hanging wire in Hay Beach was reported on February 16; police advised Verizon.

A burglary alarm was set off accidently at a Westmoreland home on February 12.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 13 and 15.