Servicemen with Island ties head to Haiti

Petty Officer Michael Ehrhardt

Petty Officer Second Class Michael Ehrhardt has been assignedthe duty of medic aboard the hospital ship Comfort. Theship, the largest rescue ship in the world, serving a mission toHaiti.

Petty Officer Ehrhardt recently completed a tour of duty in Iraqwhere he received a special commendation for 30 helicopter fieldassists. A former resident, Michael is the grandson of IslanderAgnes Albinson.

Senior Airman Jeremy Schmid will be deployed to Haiti onFebruary 15 for 60 to 120 days to help with the devastation there.He is currently stationed at McCord Air Force Base in Tacoma,Washington and is with the second of three units being sent toHaiti from there. His job is load master, and he will be helping tokeep traffic running smoothly in and out of the airport atPort-au-Prince. Jeremy is the son of Debbie Speeches and HansSchmid.