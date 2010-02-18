Redefining middle age for the boomer crowd

Robert Lipsyte

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library will continue on February26 from 7 to 9 p.m. on the library’s lower level with RobertLipsyte and “Are You Ready for Life, Part 2?

Mr. Lipsyte, an Islander, not to mention an Emmy Award-winningjournalist, author of numerous adult and young adult books, USAToday columnist and the host of the popular 20-part PBS series,”Life, Part 2, will share insights about how America’s 78 millionBaby Boomers can reinvent themselves to meet the challenges ofaging.

Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free butdonations will be gladly accepted. The Friday Night Dialoguesseries is supported by the Betsy Jacobson Memorial Fund and providea forum for discussion and conversation among ShelterIslanders.