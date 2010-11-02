OSPREY'S NEST

Heavy hitters have helped with the Pinewood derby in past years — here’s the Reporter’s behind-the-scenes look at derby preparations in 2005, starring Jim Read, Bill Sulahian, Mark Kanarvogel and Darrin Binder.

Bring back the Pinewood Derby!

Plans are afoot to revive the popular Pinewood Derby. There’sjust one problem – and a pretty big one. The track built for thederby has gone missing, as has the software and electronic finishline. Vinette Olinkiewicz is hoping that someonehas had these stored away for safekeeping and will let Ima(749-1000) or Vinette (749-1464 or 466-1554) know.

Happy birthday to…

Les Larsen, Tom Young, Leona Byington, Verne Fuller, ElizabethAnn Lechmanski, Dave Huschle, Aiden Hansen and Teri Richards onFebruary 12; Sandra Arthur, Alice Ann Ryan and Nicole DeMarsico onFebruary 13; Ned Radovic, Jean Dawson, Jennifer Yourdon, JoeTheinert and Judy Card on February 14; Robert Alan Mundy, VivienneGanter Ritz, Christina Ritzler and Marge Card on February 15; LauraJean Tuthill Needham, Judy Hoffman, Jack Savage and Sean MichaelHill on February 16; Keith Schutz, Prudence Fairweather and RichardLoper on February 17; and Terry Hickey, Willette Hoffmann, DouglasHalsey Jr., Christopher Parsons, Kate Saetta, Jonathon Rivera andAlex Graffagnino on February 18.

Happy anniversary to…

Barbara and Jim Reeves on February 15 and Hankins and ToriParichabutr on February 17.

Cause for celebration…

The 95th birthday of Albertus “Toots Clark willbe celebrated this Saturday at a party in his honor, hosted byfamily. Toots is one of the most authoritative historians aboutlife at the Mashomack Manor House – he was raised there – and anengaging anecdotalist. His stories of prohibition on Shelter Islandtell it all!

Have we got your number?

The 2010-2011 Shelter Island phone book will be going to pressnext month. If there’s been a change in address or phone numberduring the past year or if a listing needs to be added or deleted,please let the Reporter know. Contact Adam Hashagen by phone,749-1000, extension 10; by email, adam@sireporter.com; or by fax,749-0144. The deadline is the end of this month.

Check out a museum!

Starting this month, Shelter Island Library cardholders cancheck out a pass to the American Museum of Natural History, whichwill entitle them to free admission to the museum for two adultsand four children (a savings of over $65). This program is offeredby a number of museums to area libraries at minimal cost to thelibraries and none to the museum-goer.

Help out a neighbor…

Becky Cole of South Ferry Road needs a helpinghand (just temporarily) taking her dog Jongosi for one good walk aday. He is 14 months old and leash trained. If you are looking fora walking companion or can help Becky, give her a call at749-1053.

Hats off to…

Victor Fehrm, who was named to the President’sList for the 2009 fall term at Northwood University’s Floridacampus in West Palm Beach. In order to qualify for this honor,students must have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.85 forthe term.