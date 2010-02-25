Osprey's Nest

John and Grace Kaminsky

A love story…

Former long-time Shelter Island residents John and GraceKaminsky celebrated this Valentine’s Day in Jacksonville,Florida. Married for over 71 years, retired North Ferry captainJohn (92), and his wife, Grace (91), were married in Greenport,came to Shelter Island for their honeymoon and stayed here for 50years. They have three daughters, Sondra (Sutton), Jacqueline(Young) and Arlene (Patterson), all three of whom are ShelterIsland High School graduates.

Arlene gave Ima some more information about those early years.The family lived on South Ferry Road; their home was converted fromthe “ice house owned by the late Frank Chiaramonte and was sold in1988 to Paul and Virginia Lucivero.

Arlene and Sondra currently live in Jacksonville; Jacqueline’shome is in Tampa. John and Grace also have six grandchildren, eightgreat-grandchildren and two more great-grands on the way.

Right after this picture was taken, Arlene said, John leanedover to Grace and said, “I love you, babe.

P.S. Grace will turn 92 on February 28, her daughter said, andshe should be getting her Reporter just in time for us to wish hera very, very happy birthday from Shelter Island.

Happy birthday to…

Jim Theinert, Rosemund Douglass and Janina Spotteck on February26; Georgiana Ketcham, Laurene B. Silvani, Phil Mancine, JohnDudley, Katy Rose Binder and Hope Kanarvogel on February 27;Benjamin James Nowikas, Grace Kaminsky, Will Anderson Jr., TomMysliborski Jr., Helen Mysliborski, Steve McLaughlin Jr., DonForchelli Jr. and Vanessa Hamblet on February 28; Benjamin StaceyClark, Kristian Clark, James “Harvey Cowen, Casey Brianna Burgessand Emma Woodworth on March 1; Steven Kraus, Richard Rush, JanetLoconsolo D’Auria, George Serban, Luke Rosato and Libby Liszanckieon March 2; Michael Shlala, Dirk Willumsen, Christano Gonzales onMarch 3; and Rich Lomuscio, Sheila Harrington, Suellyn Preston,Louis Evangelista, Patricia Evangelista and Archer Brown on March4.

And to Vera MacDonald, on February 24, whose birthday we missedlast week.

Happy anniversary to…

Marge and Jay Card on March 1.

Welcome home to…

Schuyler Needham, a sophomore at Long Island’sWebb Institute, specializing in naval architecture and marineengineering, who is back on terra firma again after two months atsea. Schuyler was on board the Lewis & Clark,a military sealift command ship (MSC) for the college’s “Sea Termwhen the earthquake demolished Port-au-Prince. He and a number ofhis classmates made their way to the shores of Haiti and helpedwith the relief aid so badly needed there – quite a far cry fromhis job on board, learning what goes on in a ship’s engineroom!