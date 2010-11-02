Moratorium suggestion gets traction

Town Attorney Laury Dowd and Councilwoman Chris Lewis review revised plans for the O’Shea property on Proposed Road. The basement plans that bring the total living area of the house to almost 12,000 square feet now feature fewer bathroom fixtures.

The Town Board discussed imposing a moratorium on developingprivate property on the Island’s causeways and several other issuesduring the February 9 work session, as summarized below.

CAUSEWAY MORATORIUM

“I want to make the recommendation, Councilwoman Chris Lewisproposed, “that we call a moratorium on causeway development forsix months while the Town Board reviews possible code protectionsfor the fragile coastal areas.

Other board members expressed support and Town Attorney LauryDowd said she would draft code to establish a temporary moratorium,which would require a public hearing.

Ms. Lewis emphasized that the moratorium would not impact thereconstruction of the only existing house on the causeways, theZagoreos property on Ram Island Drive. But several other privateproperties on the First Causeway have development potential. “Wehave to be a little proactive before the problem is in front of us,she said.

Peter Reich commented that the Town Board should have done this40 years ago, when they were “up in arms over the issuing of abuilding permit for the house on the Zagoreos property. “Let’s notrepeat that mistake.

PBA CONTRACT ARBITRATION

The Reporter asked the Town Board for any information on thestatus of the contract with the Police Benevolent Association,which expired at the end of 2008 and went to the Public EmploymentRelations Board for binding arbitration in early 2009.

Ms. Dowd explained that some questions arose during arbitrationbetween the town and PBA over terms of the contract. After anappearance before the PERB, a stipulation over the questioned termswas reached, Ms. Dowd said.

There are still significant requests outstanding, TownSupervisor Jim Dougherty added, they’ve just been “winnowed down alittle bit.

O’SHEA SPECIAL PERMIT

The board discussed conditions of approval on a special permitto allow Sean O’Shea to increase the living area of his house tonearly 12,000 square feet by finishing the basement. Contractor EdErnst submitted revised plans for the project that includeddecreasing bathroom fixtures from four showers, sinks and toiletsto two showers, sinks and toilets plus one urinal.

“I want them to have no more than the two bathrooms, Ms. Lewissaid, and other board members agreed.

A suggested mitigation measure, installing a rain garden (aswale with plantings designed to recharge water into soil) insteadof a drywell was questioned by several board members. Without thatmitigation, Mr. Dougherty said, there was nothing substantialoffered by the applicant. “The only way the new plan looks good tome is if you compare it to the old plan, Mr. Dougherty said.

The board is not yet ready to vote on a permit but asked Ms.Dowd to draft a resolution based on minimizing the bathroom,including a rain garden option, restricting further development ofthe property, and limiting well usage to 1 horsepower which pumpsat 24 gallons/minute.

EAST END SHUTTLE SUPPPORT

Ed Brown is not keen on approving a home rule request to supportstate legislation establishing a Peconic regional transitauthority, even after the MTA announcement that year-round trainservice to the North Fork would stop. The request is tied to theEast End Shuttle, a system of bus and rail transportation that wasan offshoot of the SEEDS (Sustainable East End DevelopmentStrategies). “What the Hamptons might want, what Riverhead mightwant might not be what we want, he said.

“Sending a home rule message is a very preliminary step for abill that has failed in Albany year after year, Mr. Doughertyresponded. Councilman Glenn Waddington said, “I think its importantto try to find some commonality with the other East End towns …Five voices are stronger than one.