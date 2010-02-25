March Senior Calendar

Cinema 114: Wednesday, March 10 andWednesday, March 24, 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center,weather permitting. Please note timechange. See Janet Rescignos previews in your March4



Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour everyMonday and Friday 12:15 -1:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall at thePresbyterian Church. Suggested donation, $3. Call 749-0291,extension 2104 to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays, 2 p.m. at theSenior Activity Center. Call 749-1059 for info.

SCAC: Regular monthly meeting, Thursday, March18 at 9:30 a.m.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. at theAmerican Legion Hall. $2 per game.

Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island,Inc.: Annual meeting, Saturday, March 6 at the SeniorActivity Center, 11 a.m.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC.Call 749-1059 for information.

Silver Circle: A social and activity programevery Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center.Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Callprogram director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to reserve.

SISCA meeting: Wednesday, March 17 at noon inthe Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. St. Patrick’s Daycovered dish luncheon and sing-a-long led by Julius Manchise.

SISCA Theatre Trip: Sunday, March 21, NorthFork Community Theatre in Mattituck, matin e performance of”Anything Goes was sold out, but check with Mollie Strugats forcurrent availability at 749-1456.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee,continues through February 26. Monday class, free, continuesthrough February 22. All classes at the Senior Activity Center from10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Call 749-1059 for information.Calendar datesare subject to change.