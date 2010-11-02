Luncheonette, more set for Feb. 19 hearings

Plans to convert the Center luncheonette (above) into a real estate office will be heard next week.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is February 19 and willinclude several public hearings.

Marc Wein’s proposal to convert the Center luncheonette at 34North Ferry Road into a real estate office is scheduled at 4:52p.m. on February 19. All changes of business in the B-1 zonerequire a special permit. The luncheonette is not a permitted usein the zone; a real estate office is conditionally permitted. Tobring the property into compliance with the code, Mr. Wein mustprovide 20 parking spaces or get a waiver of the parkingrequirement, to permit fewer spaces.

Should basements be included in total square footage of livingspace? The Town Board will consider amending the code to includeunfinished basements along with heated areas in its definition ofliving space in the zoning code. The code change was proposed afterthe board became aware that houses with potential living space inexcess of 8,500 square feet were being built without a specialpermit because basements that were planned to be finished were notincluded in the initial living space total.

Waterways applicants will also be heard, including the first oneseeking a rental mooring in years. Bert Waife has applied for arental mooring in Smith Cove; his application is set to be heard at4:50 p.m. Also, Richard Hogan, owner of Wards Point, will comebefore the board for the second time in as many years with regardto his dock. He wants to construct a 98.75-square-foot deck betweenthe catwalk that leads to his over 100-foot dock and the coveredporch of his shorefront cottage, remove 24 feet of bulkhead, andconstruct a Sunfish storage rack and an osprey nest. The hearing isscheduled for 4:45 p.m.