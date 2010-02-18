LEGALS
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, February 20, 2010, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.
Laura Hildreth
Village Clerk
Incorporated Village of
Dering Harbor,
Suffolk County, New York
Dated: February 18, 2010
2499-1T 2/18