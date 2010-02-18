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Legal Notices

LEGALS

By Times Review

LEGAL NOTICE 

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR 

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, February 20, 2010, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. 

Laura Hildreth 

Village Clerk 

Incorporated Village of  

Dering Harbor,  

Suffolk County, New York 

Dated: February 18, 2010 

2499-1T 2/18