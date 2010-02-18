LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Please Take Notice the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, February 20, 2010, at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor,

Suffolk County, New York

Dated: February 18, 2010

2499-1T 2/18