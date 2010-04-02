LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: COUNTY OF SUFFOLK – OPTION ONE MORTGAGE CORPORATION, Plaintiff, AGAINST CLIFFORD J. CANDIDA, ET AL., Defendant(s). Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 11/23/2009, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Shelter Island Town Hall, Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on 2/18/2010 at 11:00 AM, premises known as 12 PETTICOAT LANE, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11964. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of SHELTER ISLAND, County of Suffolk and State of New York, Section, Block and Lot: 22.00-1-21. Approximate amount of judgment $480,416.99 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #37322/07. Dennis E Downes, Referee,

Steven J. Baum PC,

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

P.O. Box 1291,

Buffalo, NY 14240-1291

Dated: 1/18/2010

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LEGAL NOTICE

The Greenport UFSD has issued a Request for Proposals for architectural services. Interested parties should contact Michael Comanda, Superintendent of Schools at (631) 477-1950 x 202, or access www.gufsd.org for a complete set of RFP details.

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