The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the January 11 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the court. Judge Patricia Quigley and Judge Helen J. Rosenblum were both on the bench for this session.

JUDGE PATRICIA QUIGLEY

Efren Arenas-Cheverria of New York City was fined $40 plus a state surcharge of $85 for driving without a license and $100 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

Criminal summonses for failure to appear in court were issued for the following: Julian Ansboro of Mastic Beach, charged with a seatbelt violation; Jean P. DeDalamas of Shelter Island, ABC violation; Edwin A. Mejta of East Hampton, driving without a license and speeding (53 mph in a 40-mph zone); and Andrew Payne of Shelter Island, having an unlicensed dog.

Alexis B. Hubshman of Yonkers was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Construction by Armando LLC of Plainfield, New Jersey was fined $500 for a construction violation of the town code. Charges of a home improvement violation and failure to stop work were dismissed.

Sixteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 11 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one for a conference, one at the court’s request, one for a status check and two by mutual consent.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Davit Revishvili of Sag Harbor was fined $25 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

A bench warrant was issued for Robert A. Knutson of Huntington, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, seatbelt and lane violations, violation of miscellaneous rules and speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Twelve cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 10 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and two for status checks.