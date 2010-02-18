The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the January 25 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the court. Judge Patricia Quigley was on the bench for this session.

Antony K. Chandler of South Miami, Florida was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a stop sign violation.

The following were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court: Julian Ansboro of Mastic Beach, charged with a seatbelt violation; and Edwin A. Mejta of East Hampton, charged with unlicensed driving and speeding (53 mph in a 40-mph zone).

A speeding charge against John C. Dowling of Greenport was reduced to 45 mph in a 40-mph zone from 52 mph, and he was fined $100 plus $85.

Manuel Lopez of Greenport was fined $40 plus $85 for driving without a license.

A criminal summons for failure to appear in court was issued for Roberto J. Mejia of Ronkonkoma, charged with a seatbelt violation.

A bench warrant for failure to appear in court was issued for Zoe M. Segarra of Brooklyn, charged with driving while intoxicated, unlicensed driving and failure to dim lights.

John A. Venturella of Southampton was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A charge of driving without an inspection certificate was dismissed.

Andrew Payne of Shelter Island was fined $25 for having an unlicensed dog.

Fifteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 10 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, four by mutual consent and one at the court’s request.