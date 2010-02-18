ISLAND ARTS

Student artwork on display at Friends of the Library exhibition.

Art meets literaturein exhibit at library

Visitors filled the lower level of the library on Friday nightfor the art show, “Students Celebrate Favorite Books, sponsored byFriends of the Shelter Island Public Library with the support andparticipation of the school’s art teacher, Stephanie Sareyani.

The student artists, about 40 of them – from kindergartners toseniors – used crayon, oils, watercolors, textiles and photographyto create the exhibit, which included paintings and collages aswell as an intricate design on a 78 vinyl record, a joint quiltproject of the Class of 2015 and a photographic series on easternbirds.

The exhibit was mounted and framed by Ms. Sareyani and hung onbrown-paper backing around three sides of the library’s lowerlevel. If visitors’ reactions on a frigid Friday evening were anyindication, both art and literature were well served by the event -the first of its kind by the recently reorganized Friends.