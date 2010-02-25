ISLAND ARTS

ON THE LOOKOUT FOR DUNEGRASS

This weekend Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw will be performing with DuneGrass at Sparkling Pointe Vineyards in Southold — Sunday, February 28 from 2 to 5 p.m.

On Friday, March 19 they will be at Regulars on North Sea Road in Southampton and on Saturday, March 6, at the monthly contradance sponsored by the Long Island Traditional Music Association at the Water Mill Community Center.

ISLANDER SHOWS AT ASHAWAGH HALL

Islander Bob Markell is one of 10 artists whose work will be exhibited in the first group show of “Body of Work II” at Ashawagh Hall in East Hampton. The first exhibit opens on Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will run through Sunday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Each show will feature a Buyer’s Choice raffle, a way to win an original piece of art by one of the participating artists.

Ashawagh Hall is located on Springs Fireplace Road.