FROM THE DESK OF KARIN BENNETT

Greetings and Happy Valentine’s Day! I have some new information regarding services available to you.

First, there is a cancer support group on the North Fork. This group provides support, education and an opportunity to connect with individuals receiving a cancer diagnosis. It meets the third Tuesday of each month from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Manse (between the church and the bank) at 53100 Route 25 in Southold. Upcoming meetings are February 16 and March 16. For questions, or to register for this group, please call Karen DeMairo at 752-8500 or Juliet Frodella at 477-5425.

Second, the Office of Senior Services always offers free transportation for medical appointments and shopping. We have wonderful volunteer drivers and also use the Shelter Island Gofers with funding from the Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Please call Dana Hallman (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or leave a message at 749-1059 to schedule.

Our Residential Repair Program is running beautifully with Pastor Tom Charls at the helm. We ask that if you have a repair that needs attention or any questions, to call Barbara Bloom or Karin Bennett at 749-0291, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Finally, a big thank you to the Suffolk County Health Department which sent a team of nurses and helpers for the H1N1 and seasonal flu vaccine clinic last Thursday. It was a successful event with 41 clients for the H1N1 vaccine and 20 clients for the seasonal vaccine. The service was run smoothly and with great courtesy. I am glad for everyone who took advantage of this program! I hope everyone stays well for the remainder of the flu season.